BLUEFIELD, Va. — Authorities say a Virginia police officer has been shot and seriously wounded after making a traffic stop.

State police say a Bluefield, Virginia, officer was shot after stopping a 2008 Toyota Yaris for an equipment violation on Route 460 shortly before midnight Saturday.

Authorities say a passenger in the vehicle, 25-year-old Donquale Maurice Gray, began shooting at the officer.

The officer and another Bluefield who had responded to assist with the traffic stop, returned fire. The Toyota’s driver surrendered but Gray got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

The Toyota was found abandoned a few hours later in Bluefield, West Virginia. The search for Gray continued Sunday afternoon.

The wounded officer was being treated for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

