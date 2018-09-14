Marylanders Dean Lally and Rosie Duchelle (center, back) were supposed to be married in the Outer Banks this weekend but Hurricane Florence got in the way. They were able to rebook their wedding weekend in Maryland. (Molly Haskell) No distribution or sales, no news service

On Tuesday, Dean Lally’s mind raced as he drove back to Baltimore from North Carolina.

He and his boxer dog Nattie were in his Jeep towing a U-Haul packed with wedding supplies. His fiancee, Rosie Duchelle, was driving nearby in her Acadia with their French bulldog Norma.

“I didn’t even think to put the music on,” said Lally, 29. “I kept thinking this can’t be happening. I will wake up.”

But the situation was very real — Hurricane Florence made them move their dream beach wedding in North Carolina’s Outer Banks to a ballroom in Beltsville, Md. Lally’s sisters and several other bridesmaids came to the last-minute rescue, re-creating a year and a half of planning in less than 48 hours.

When the Pasadena couple traveled to Corolla, N.C., last week for their week-long wedding celebration, they kept an eye on the storm.

“At worst case, we thought we’d have a hurricane party inside,” Duchelle, 29, said.

“That was our plan B,” Lally said.

By Sunday, their wedding vendors had bailed. By Monday, they were told to evacuate. The hurricane made landfall in North Carolina on Friday.

The couple began repacking their belongings and calling family to say the wedding was off. They were devastated. Duchelle had grown up vacationing in the Outer Banks. They met each other at East Carolina University a decade earlier, and Lally had been stationed with the U.S. Marine Corps nearby. The couple had rented two large mansions on the beach for the week. They didn’t know whether they’d ever be able to schedule a week with their relatives and friends again.

Then Lally conference-called his sisters, who were getting ready to drive down from Baltimore.

“We knew it was bad because he’s never put us on conference before,” said his sister Kim Holmes, 33.

“We took 10 or 15 minutes to cry and process it,” Holmes said. Then she and her sister, Sarah Lally, called their brother back.

“We said, instead of telling them cancel, ‘Keep the date open because we’re going to work something out,” Holmes said.

Dean Lally told them to give him an hour as he and Duchelle thought about the plan to relocate. The couple walked down a plank from their mansion to the beach.

“Initially, I couldn’t even wrap my head around it,” he said. “I didn’t think it was possible to get everything in line in time.”

His sisters didn’t wait for his call back. They immediately began calling around.

“We are very stubborn,” Holmes said.

The sisters quickly got all the bridesmaids and 150 guests into formation.

First, they told guests to rebook their travel from North Carolina to Baltimore. Virtually all guests, most of whom lived in the Virginia and Maryland region, rescheduled their travel within 24 hours. Check. Then, the wedding venue. Within hours, one bridesmaid secured a ballroom at the The Villa in Beltsville, which is associated with her work. Check.

The sisters called the couple’s vendors in North Carolina to try to match the vibe of everything the two had planned (minus the sand) for the Outer Banks: food, makeup, D.J., photographer, flowers, videographer, rehearsal dinner. Bridesmaids helped coordinate to find local vendors to fill in. Check, check, check, check, check, check, check.

“We haven’t left each other’s side since Monday,” Holmes said of the sister team.

“They were defeated,” said Sarah Lally.” “We went crazy contacting everybody we knew to make this happen.”

By Wednesday, the couple was checking out their new wedding venue. By Thursday, Duchelle and her bridesmaids were getting their nails done in Maryland.

“They were nothing short of amazing,” Duchelle said of the sisters and the other bridesmaids.

Thursday evening, the wedding party was making toasts at the rehearsal dinner at the Sky Lounge at Silo Point, followed by watching their beloved Ravens on television, as was planned down south. The couple was to be married Friday evening.

“They are the kindest and sweetest people and so we’re … doing everything we can to turn it around,” said bridesmaid Molly Haskell, 29, of Annapolis.

Dean Lally said their hashtag for the wedding week in North Carolina had been #RallyWithTheLallys, which, he said, “We’re really putting to the test.”

His sisters came up with a new one for the revised weekend: #LallysGoWithTheFlow

“It’s blatantly obvious there is no way this would be happening without them and other bridesmaids,” Dean Lally said. “We couldn’t have done it. We had to pack and get out of Outer Banks.”

Added Duchelle: “Everyone got us through this. We’re overwhelmed and super thankful.”