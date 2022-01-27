Ward, 44, a Democrat, was a two-term city council member who was elected last year to lead the city about a mile northeast of Washington, D.C., The Washington Post reported. Ward and his husband moved to the city in 2014 after adopting two sons. He worked as a consultant in educational technology and human services technology. As a council member, Ward cited among his accomplishments co-sponsoring legislation to designate Hyattsville a “sanctuary city,” expanding civic engagement and working to ensure Hyattsville Middle School remained a construction priority.
Council Vice President Robert Croslin will now serve as interim mayor.