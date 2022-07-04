I-95 shooting leaves man injured, car riddled with bullets

Placeholder while article actions load

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia state police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting on Interstate 95 that left a man hospitalized and his car riddled with bullets. State police said they were notified just after 2:40 a.m. Monday about a single-vehicle crash along the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 71-mile marker in Richmond. The Honda Civic was eventually located at a gas station.

The driver of the vehicle — a 30-year-old man from Richmond — was found inside the car and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening wounds.

Police said it appears that the Civic had been traveling south on the highway when it was shot more than 10 times. The car ran off the road and struck the guardrail, but the driver was able to continue off the highway and pulled into the gas station

Police said the driver has not been able to provide a description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle. He was the only person in the Civic.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the incident is being asked to call Virginia State Police.

