Columnist

Imagine a New Yorker cartoon. The setting: a desert (sand, cactus). A bedraggled man crawls on his hands and knees. One arm holds a phone aloft. “WiFi,” the man croaks. “WiFi . . . ”

That was me last week, minus the desert.

We’d rented a cabin for a few days on the Shenandoah River. It was me, My Lovely Wife, our daughters and our younger daughter’s roommate. This was supposed to be a getaway with nothing to distract us but the burble of the water, the wind in the trees, a stack of novels and a 1,000-piece puzzle.

But when you get away, there are certain things you don’t want to get away from totally. Oxygen, for example. And, it turns out, our modern oxygen: an Internet connection.

We tried to resist, we really did. What’s the point of going on a mini-vacation if you spend it doing what you do at home: checking your email from your bed, mindlessly scrolling through Instagram, tweeting a bon mot?

We were helped in this regard by the cabin itself, which, the owner told us, had spotty connectivity. The WiFi was not dependable, he said. And whatever you do, don’t stream anything. The house would soon hit its data cap.

And so when we arrived Sunday afternoon, I put my phone on the dresser and tried to be in the moment. But that moment was undercut by foreboding. I still had to write two columns and send them to The Washington Post’s ravenous content management system. And my wife, Ruth, had scheduled some phone calls with her office. And our daughter Beatrice was technically working remotely, keeping in contact with her London office.

I don’t like myself when I’m jonesing for WiFi. I become needy, distracted, irritable. I become fixated on nothing but where to find my next dose of sweet, sweet 25 Mbps.

I’ve been going to Europe a lot the last couple of years for vacation, bringing my iPhone with me. Before I go, The Post adjusts the phone plan — it pays for it, after all — hobbling the phone so I don’t rack up expensive per-minute fees.

I thus find myself in a constant state of WiFi anxiety, afraid I won’t be able to do things that I was perfectly capable of doing before the smartphone was invented: find the opening hours of a museum, make a restaurant reservation, locate a landmark, rendezvous with a family member.

For example, I remember there used to be these colorful pieces of paper imprinted with miniature likenesses of a city’s layout, right down to the streets, parks and subway stations. Whatever happened to those?

Often I’ll arrive for dinner at the house of a friend I haven’t seen in ages and announce, “Lovely to see you. Are you the network called ‘DrWhoTardis789’? What’s your WiFi password?”

I hate myself, but I can’t help myself.

The WiFi worked for the first day at the river cabin but conked out on Day Two. That’s why I was surprised to see Beatrice tapping away on her laptop.

“I’m hotspotting,” she said.

I didn’t know what that was. She explained it — use your cellphone as a portable WiFi node — but it didn’t do me any good. My phone wasn’t getting a cell signal. That connection came and went during our four days there. My phone would be silent for hours then start chiming when a fleeting handshake was made, it would wake from its coma and the messages would come vomiting out.

And so every morning Ruth and I went on an expedition, driving winding roads to downtown Luray, Va., and grabbing a table at the Gathering Grounds Patisserie and Cafe on Main Street. I recommend it. Good coffee, cheap breakfast, nice atmosphere. And strong WiFi.

I don’t like imagining how we looked: open laptops bookended against each other on the small two-top; Ruth with her headphones on, microphone held up to her lips; me flipping through the pages of a notebook.

I supposed we looked like jerks from the big city, so self-important that they couldn’t even put aside their work to enjoy their eggs.

The last thing we did before driving home was tour Luray Caverns. We reached a wide chamber 100 feet below Earth’s surface. It was cool and dark. The walls were rippled flowstone. Stalactites bristled from the ceiling.

“You may as well put your phones on airplane mode,” the guide announced. “There’s no WiFi signal down here and it will save your battery.”

No WiFi? The horror!

But part of me thought: This might be a nice place for a vacation.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.