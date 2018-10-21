Columnist

The hand-lettered sign at the Potbelly read “Please don’t touch the bread.”

Strangely enough, Potbelly bread had been on my mind. I can never remember what to call the sandwich shop’s “healthy” bread option.

“What kind of bread do you want that on?” an aproned employee always asks.

“Brown?” I’ll say. “Wheat? Whole wheat?”

“Multigrain,” the Potbelly person will say.

“Oh, right. Multigrain.”

Whatever . . .

I have no urge to touch the bread, but apparently others do. That’s why there’s a sign. It’s like the warning I saw on the instructions for an iron I bought: “Do not iron clothes while wearing them.”

Somebody had to have done it once. Same with the bread-touching.

Potbellies can get in­cred­ibly crowded at lunchtime, and though the line moves pretty quickly, you are sometimes left standing in place for a while. The order-taker — the first link in the efficient Potbelly chain that conveys your sandwich toward its inevitable rendezvous with your mouth, just as Henry Ford’s production line produced a steady stream of automobiles for a car-hungry public — is surrounded by bread: great, towering ziggurats of the stuff.

For some becalmed customers, the temptation is just too much. They know they shouldn’t touch the bread, but it’s right there.

Again, for the record: I do not touch the bread. (I have, however, palpated the bags of potato chips.)

I was at a different sandwich shop the other day. It also had a sign. This was by the cash register, on a vertical glass panel in front of an assortment of pastries. “Please do not lean on or touch the glass,” it read.

The pastries sat there like colorful little animals in a terrarium. They were in no danger of being touched, but I suppose the glass was. The employees were probably tired of cleaning off greasy fingerprints.

I wouldn’t have thought you could lean on that glass, since it was vertical, not horizontal. Lean against it, maybe. But it wasn’t like a display case. Those things you really don’t want to touch.

My Lovely Wife and I have been known to frequent antiques mini-malls. Those places are full of “Don’t lean on the glass” signs. They’re stuck on counters and display cases full of cuff links, tie tacks, brooches, engagement rings, watch fobs, fountain pens, pen knives, campaign buttons, king cake baby dolls, etc.

In every antiques mini-mall there’s at least one display counter with an ugly fissure across its surface, the ruptured pane held together with jagged lengths of reinforced tape.

Kids, this is what happens when you lean on the glass.

Antiques mini-malls are full of signs: “Smile! You’re on closed-circuit TV!” “We prosecute shoplifters!” “You break it. You buy it.” “Unattended children will be given a shot of espresso and a free puppy.” “We shoot every third salesman! The second one just left!”

You know, I’m beginning to think the people who run those stores might not be very friendly.

Or it could be that they’re just tired of the annoying, glass-leaning tendencies of customers. Anyone who has ever worked in any public-facing industry knows that it’s the customers who ruin everything. It’s the customers who bring 16 items to the 15-or-fewer express lane; who tear through the neatly folded sweaters at the Gap, strewing them everywhere; who say, “I see that the menu says, ‘No substitutions,’ but can I have a caprese salad instead of french fries?”

Who touch the bread.

Another broken-glass memory: Years ago I was waiting in line at a carwash in Wheaton. A 1970s-era station wagon had just emerged from the wash and was being swarmed by the drying crew. They’d opened the tailgate at the rear of the wagon to clean the back glass.

The car’s owner was standing there, waiting. C’mon, c’mon, he was saying.

He was in a hurry. Couldn’t they clean and dry any faster?

He decided he didn’t want to wait any longer, so he walked up to the tailgate and slammed it shut with such violence that the glass shattered. It was safety glass, so rather than fly everywhere, it spiderwebbed. But a second later the whole pane tilted back and fell to the ground, exploding everywhere.

The man surveyed the scene, got in the vehicle and drove off.

I don’t know what kind of sign you put up to avoid that.

