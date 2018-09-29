Columnist

Cyhneil Smith was tempted to stay home.

She was supposed to attend a class at a vocational school that morning, but it was raining, and she didn’t have a babysitter. Her son’s father couldn’t take him because he had a job interview. Her mother couldn’t help because she was already overextended, watching three small children who had suddenly, and for the worst reason, come into her care.

The 21-year-old considered her options and then picked up her phone. She typed out a text to the head of the vocational school, Brandi Forte.

“Good morning ms. brandi,” she wrote. “I know we supposed to do a test today but I can’t find a sitter is it ok if I bring him?”

“Ok,” came the reply.

At 11:33 a.m., Smith showed up to class with her 9-month-old son in a moment that was both quiet and spoke volumes. It spoke to a side of the nation’s capital that often goes unseen, one that is far removed from politics and news conferences.

It spoke to how for many in the city, because of loss or circumstance or poor decisions, life has strayed far from the traditional trajectory of middle school followed by high school followed by college.

It spoke to how desperately some people, despite all that and more, want to work.

“I need this opportunity,” Smith said. It took her an hour on public transportation to get from her home in Southeast Washington to the school with her son, PrinceCannon, but she said the alternative was never really an option.

“I’m a day behind on a brighter future if I call out,” she said. “It’s not even my future. It’s his future.”

Brandi Forte, who founded the school two years ago, calls the students it serves “the underdogs.”

They are single moms, men with criminal records and people who have experienced physical and emotional traumas that have irreparably changed them. On the day Smith showed up for class with her son, more than a dozen students were already there studying. There was a woman who as a teenager witnessed her mother murdered, a middle-age man who had recently been released from prison and a young woman with bipolar disorder who weeks earlier had lost a baby. During class a few days earlier, she started sweating and then broke down in tears before telling her classmates what had happened. They cried with her.

“These are the people the world would count out, but they really have the passion,” Forte said of the students. “They just need a springboard.”

At the school, which is run out of an office building not far from the Navy Yard Metro stop, there is such an unusual concentration of loss and resilience that spending an hour there can feel simultaneously heartbreaking and heartening.

Forte doesn’t normally allow the program’s participants to bring their children to class. Most of the students are parents, and she wants them to spend their time at the school concentrating on their work and focusing on themselves. But the 40-year-old Howard graduate also understands that sometimes exceptions need to be made.



When she was younger and a single mom, writing for the AFRO, Forte used to pay photographers to watch her baby while she worked.

She has also experienced the type of loss that has, unfortunately, allowed her to empathize with many of the students who have come through the program. The word, Amala, which means “hope” in Arabic, was the name Forte had picked for the daughter she lost during her first pregnancy. She now has two children, ages 6 and 14, and has spent more than a decade dividing her time between raising them and helping pull up people from some of the roughest, poorest neighborhoods in the District.

Through that work, she had witnessed the devastating toll of gun violence. Then in November, she felt it. Her husband, Juan Roberts, was shot and killed in Northwest Washington. Police have not made an arrest in the case.

“I think what makes us different is our compassion,” Forte said of the school. “The underdog is that middle or high school student who life gave a bad deck of cards to, who didn’t get a shot.”

Smith was 17 and in 11th grade when she found out she was pregnant the first time. She carried the child for nine months and delivered a daughter who was stillborn. Afterward, she tried returning to school but found it hard to focus. She dropped out that year.

When she found out that she was pregnant again at 19, she went to D.C. Career Connections, a work-readiness program. That program helped her get a job serving food in a high school cafeteria. She loved it, she said. The students made her laugh. But she ended up losing that job because of child-care challenges.

Through it all, her older sister kept pushing her to try to achieve more. Her sister was the “go-getter” in the family, the one everyone looked up to, she said. In May, her sister was shot and killed while riding in the back of a ride-hail car in Southeast. She left behind three children, ages 1, 3 and 6, who are now being raised by Smith’s mother.

“My family has been through so much,” Smith said, fighting tears that came anyway. “My family has no good memories of Washington, D.C.”



She wants to change that for her son, she said. She wants him to see his mom get her GED and hold a stable job.

“I wake up every morning saying, ‘I got to go harder than I did yesterday,’ ” she said. “I’m not the 17-year-old me no more. It’s not about me no more.”

On the table in front of her lay a worksheet filled with words she was supposed to define but hadn’t heard before and wasn’t sure how to pronounce. Among them were “zealous,” “strategic” and “advancement.”

People find the Amala Lives Institute through different agencies and enter it with different hopes. But Smith came in as part of a pilot program that has a clear goal: quickly train people so they can work in the city’s new soccer stadium, Audi Field.

About 20 people are participating in the program, which is the result of a contract between the D.C. government and the school. But Smith and two other women started before the rest of the group and so will finish first.

On Friday, they took a test toward getting their certification from the American Hotel & Lodging Association. It could take weeks before they know the results, but if they pass, it will mean that not all the victories at the stadium will have occurred on the field.

Smith said she hopes that if she ends up working there, it will be as a cashier, and not forever. She has already thought about how that job might eventually lead to another.

“You never know,” she said. “Someone may see me doing my job and say, ‘She was so good, I want to hire her.’ ”

That is what’s called being zealous and strategic and craving advancement. And now, because of the school, Smith knows that.