Columnist

Forget Skynet becoming self-aware and robots exterminating all humans. Advanced technology isn’t going to eliminate humanity in a ball of nuclear fire. It’s just going to sap us of our will to live until we step in front of self-driving cars.

Can you tell I got a new computer?

I fall for it every time: the promise that an expensive bit of shiny metal will change my life for the better. It could be anything — a new car, a new phone, a new toaster oven — but in my case it’s a new 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display.

That half an inch should have been a clue. We think Apple is all chic and stylish — “Designed in California” — and then they make a screen that’s not 21 inches or 22 inches. It’s 21.5. That’s like the nine-tenths of a cent added to every gallon of gas. Tacky.

I last bought a computer seven years ago, the identical machine, in fact — or 2012’s version of it. A computer that old may as well be made of wattle and daub. Mine had been misbehaving for months, slow to wake up, grumpy when I asked it to perform simultaneous tasks. I was getting the spinning beach ball of death more and more often, especially when editing photos. It was time to go shopping.

That means trawling the Web, and it was not lost on me that I was using my current computer to look for my new computer. It wasn’t lost on my computer, either. Imagine how it must have felt as day after day I ordered it to search Google for “laptop vs. desktop,” “apple iMac review” and “best mac for photoshop.” It was like asking my terminally ill wife to find me a new spouse.

In fact, when my computer surprised me by improving — waking up more quickly, crashing less frequently — I felt awful.

“I can change,” it seemed to be saying. “I can still be useful. You don’t have to do this, Dave.” (All computers call their humans “Dave.”)

But when I searched “trade-in value 2012 iMac” it was back to the bloody beach ball. And then, in a show of silicon solidarity, various peripherals started joining the revolt. My cursor started disappearing, the mouse inert. The keyboard would ignore the gentle taps of my fingertips. Bluetooth? What Bluetooth?

So I didn’t feel bad when the delivery guy finally dropped off my new computer. In fact, I skipped into my home office with the box in my arms.

I did need my old computer to perform one last service, though, and that was to populate my new computer with various files and applications. Apple says you can just wire the two together and transfer everything, but a friend had cautioned against this. The sins of the old computer can migrate to the new one, he said.

And I sure didn’t want whatever ill-tempered karma my old machine possessed sneaking into my new one. Reincarnation is a chance at a new life, not a sentence to relive the mistakes of the previous version.

The only thing I really wanted on my new machine was my photos, thousands upon thousands of them. I organize and tweak them with a program called Lightroom. All those RAW files take up space and I thought I’d been clever last summer when I transferred them to an external hard drive to clear room on my 2012 computer. It was those photos that I wanted to pour into the voluminous hard drive that was an expensive upgrade on my new Mac.

And that’s when the last little bit of my soul — that thing that separates us from machines — died. When I plugged the hard drive into my new computer a box popped up demanding a password.

“That’s weird,” I thought. I didn’t remember locking the hard drive with a password. That didn’t seem like something I would do. But I entered a word that I’ve used for years. The box shook back and forth with displeasure. Try again.

I entered the word again, capitalized this time. Nope.

I entered it with an @ sign instead of an A. Then a 3 instead of an E. I put an S on the end, then added an exclamation point. I tried all the permutations I’ve employed over the years to wring more use out of my beloved favorite password. None of them worked.

Then I noticed there was a place for me to click “Hint.” Salvation! I clicked it, expecting it to say “Birthplace” or “Favorite color” or “Dog’s name.”

This is what it said: “Normalthing.”

Normalthing? What does that even mean? Does it mean gravity? Respiration? Love?

It means my hard drive is a paperweight and my old computer had the last laugh. Only time will tell whose side the new computer is on.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.