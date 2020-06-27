Is it better to take a shower in the morning, after you get up, or in the evening, before you go to bed?

Yao is from China. Joyce lives in Hong Kong. Pallavi is from India but had just moved from Beijing, where she’d been a foreign correspondent. In China, the three of them explained, most people shower in the evening.

AD

“It was something I remember being featured on Chinese TV as a fundamental difference between Chinese and ‘foreigners,’ ” Pallavi wrote to me in an email recently after I’d asked for her recollections.

AD

In China, to slip into bed unwashed — after a day slowly accumulating grime and perspiration — is seen as unhygienic. You’re just dirtying your bed, soiling your sleepytime refuge.

Yes, I said, but I’m not exactly minty-fresh when I first wake up. A morning shower allows a person to clean off the drool and eye grit that collects overnight. It lets you get your hair right. A morning shower is invigorating. It wakes you up and prepares you to face the world.

AD

Shower in the evening? That’s just weird, I said.

I thought about that long-ago conversation the other evening as I … showered. In the past few months, I’ve switched up my showering regimen completely. I’m a nighttime, before-bed showerer now.

I blame the pandemic shelter-in-place. I haven’t been in my office since March. Most of my interviews are over the phone. As much as I like dressing like a grown-up, appearances don’t seem nearly as important these days as they once did.

AD

What’s the point of a morning shower if I’m not going to immediately pull on a crisp dress shirt, neck tie, suit and wingtips?

Why shower when I’m just going to pull on a pair of exercise shorts and a T-shirt, telling myself I’ll surely be hitting the elliptical in my basement sometime before bed?

AD

Time has lost a lot of its meaning.

I have a long way to go before I adopt all of the ablutionary customs of China. Joyce recently posted a video on Twitter of her mother going through a pre-meal ritual at a Hong Kong restaurant. Mrs. Lau demonstrated how to use the hot water from a tea pot to clean chopsticks, spoons and bowls before dining.

“They deliberately give you this tub for this purpose,” Mrs. Lau said as she poured steaming water over the utensils and into a large bowl.

Joyce wrote to me: “Many Americans may know that Asians take their shoes off at the door and change into slippers. But this is actually part of a much larger belief about hygiene.”

AD

AD

When Joyce’s mother returns home at the end of the day, she doesn’t just take off her shoes. She washes her hands immediately, bathes, throws her “outside clothes” into a hamper and changes into “home clothing.”

Wrote Joyce: “These are not just PJs and slippers. This is a whole separate set of clothes that are untainted by the dirt from outside. It would feel odd for a traditional Chinese lady to enter the home in the dress and shoes she wore outside, and then go sit — unwashed — on the bed.”

I haven’t gone that far yet, though I’m not alone in noticing my schedule has been upended. Wrote Pallavi, who’s been living in Japan and is relocating to Spain with her husband and two boys: “Personally, I like to mix it up and ever since school closures and work-from-home have been showering in the afternoon, after lunch.”

AD

AD

Afternoon? Now that does seem weird. But who am I to say? Before long I may decide to spend all day under the shower head.

Cover up

Of course, the other thing that’s common in a lot of Asian countries is mask-wearing. Researchers think it may be one of the reasons the death rate from covid-19 has been low in Japan.

When Joyce told her mother an American journalist was fascinated by her utensil-washing video, Mrs. Lau had a message. Wrote Joyce: “She would like to tell the American people to please wear masks.”