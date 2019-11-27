Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said previously that Soering as well as former girlfriend Elizabeth Haysom will be deported.
Haysom was serving a 90-year sentence after pleading guilty to being an accessory to murder. She’s originally from Canada.
Haysom and Soering were granted parole Monday. Soering was serving a life sentence.
Soering initially confessed to the 1985 killings but later recanted, saying he was covering for Haysom.
