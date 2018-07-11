BOWLING GREEN, Va. — A contract between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a Virginia county says ICE wants to accelerate the opening of a new detention facility.

The Free Lance-Star reported Wednesday that the contract asks for the “accelerated ramp-up” of a Caroline County facility for federal “administrative detainees.” The newspaper obtained the contract through a public records request. The county has until July 31 to hire staff and repair the former Peumansend Creek Regional Jail enough to open one 56-bed dorm.

ICE asked for five additional dorms to open as soon as possible. The contract says ICE will provide more than $1.5 million to help. The facility will house up to 336 men and women not charged with criminal violations but held to assure their presence for hearings and possible deportation.

