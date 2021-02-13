“Roadways are becoming very icy and dangerous,” the advisory read. “Avoid all unnecessary travel.”

During a season that had already seen a number of small snowfalls pass through the District, Virginia and Maryland, this weekend’s winter storm was, by a wide margin, the most unpleasant. Hours of freezing rain left a thin lacquer of ice on streets, sidewalks, cars, porches, railings, rooftops, trees and power lines. By early evening, more than 300,000 outages had been reported in Virginia. Most of those were southwest of the District, but as the day waned, they had begun creeping closer.

AD

AD

The weather led to dozens of delays and flight cancellations at the region’s three major airports, though Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport seemed hardest hit. The conditions were so miserable that people welcomed an afternoon burst of sleet, which doesn’t form a glaze over whatever it lands on.

Forecasters predicted the freezing rain could leave as much as half an inch of ice before turning into a freezing drizzle sometime after sunset. But with temperatures lingering in the 20s, and the salt on pretreated streets long ago washed away, roadways were expected to become even more treacherous overnight.

Many pandemic-weary residents still ventured out, sharing images on Twitter (“#icestorm2021”) from a land decidedly lacking in wonder: leaf-cicles, berry-cicles, limb-cicles, grass-cicles, flag-cicles, even bicycle-cicles.

AD

AD

“Almost fell down taking these photos from my driveway in Cabin John, MD,” tweeted Lyle Ishida, who had braved the perils two feet outside his house to capture the crust of ice consuming his SUV.

Reports of damage poured in all day. A massive oak collapsed into the road in Northwest Washington. A tractor trailer jackknifed on the interstate near Gaithersburg, Md. Downed trees repeatedly stopped or delayed Amtrak trains.