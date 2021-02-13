North Carolina authorities reported more than 176,000 utility customers without power, mostly in the central part of the state.
In Maryland, a COVID vaccination event at Six Flags America in Prince Georges County closed early because of the weather.
Vehicle travel was treacherous in many areas throughout the region, and authorities advised residents to avoid travel if possible.
The National Weather Service said an ice storm warning for portions of central and southern Maryland and central and northern Virginia and the District of Columbia would remain in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.