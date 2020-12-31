In these few tight blocks by the White House, we saw protests and fires, chemical agents, memorials, covid-19 outbreaks in the White House and covid-19 cutbacks in area businesses. We heard lies from the president and heard truths about systemic racism. The blocks were cleaved by fences and walls, families shared hugs and Americans were handcuffed.

It’s like an iconic selfie spot — hashtag #anything2020.

Let’s start with the part formerly known as the 800 block of 16th Street NW.

After days and nights of nationwide demonstrations following the May killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, President Trump opened with a reckless queen’s gambit against lawful protesters so he could have a photo op with a Bible in front of St. John’s Church. Chemical gas was sprayed, Americans were shoved, pushed and arrested by federal officers. Trump tried to order thousands of military troops on the ground.

To counter that attack, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) played a Slav Defense and officially renamed the block “Black Lives Matter Plaza,” with “Black Lives Matter” painted on the street in letters so huge they can be seen by satellites.

“If he can take over Washington, D.C., he can come for any state. And none of us will be safe,” Bowser said in June, when the plaza renaming was introduced. “So today, we pushed the Army away from our city. Our soldiers should not be treated that way. They should not be asked to move on American citizens.”

The plaza became the place for demonstrations of all kinds in 2020. I met a carpenter who traveled from Alaska to pray for Trump on Election Day, a teacher who brought her kids to the spot for a talk about systemic racism, and a woman who lost family members to covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

In November, the nation watched supporters of President-elect Joe Biden spray champagne across the plaza the day the election outcome was officially announced — and the next month we saw Proud Boys wield their anger at that outcome by tearing down Black Lives Matter signs and brawling.

That part of 16th Street dead-ends at Lafayette Square, the iconic park in front of the White House usually filled with lunching wonks and Instagramming tourists.

But this year, the square was cut off from Americans with a wall — Trump finally got his wall — encircling and fortifying the People’s House with unprecedented security.

And it was on the north side of that wall, at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., where Trump admitted that he “downplayed” the coronavirus outbreak, where he learned he had been impeached, where he held news conferences suggesting the summer heat would kill the virus, or maybe some light or disinfectant on your innards would do it.

It’s where he gave the perfect example of a covid-19 superspreader event with the Rose Garden fete for his Supreme Court justice pick. It’s the home and workplace of Trump family members and Trump staffers who became infected with the virus.

It’s where Trump is issuing calls to his supporters to gather on Wednesday to continue his unhinged protest of Biden’s election.

Nevertheless, as 2021 begins, Trump will move out of the White House. But that doesn’t mean America’s fight for health and stability will end.

First, President Biden, tear down that wall. Show Americans that you want to listen to what they’re saying on the streets.

And demonstrators, once Biden is in the White House, don’t stay away from Lafayette Square and Black Lives Matter Plaza. Keep reminding those in power that we’re angry, tired, scared and hopeful.

The road to a country where Black and brown lives matter to law enforcement, to health-care systems and to leaders as much as White lives do is long, and much of it is still untraveled.

So welcome 2021. We’re ready for you.