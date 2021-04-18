The high was 68 degrees, which was the normal high. The morning low was 47 degrees, one less than the normal 48.
But the day’s average temperature, when rounded off, was 58 degrees, normal for April 18.
Temperatures fluctuate, and perhaps paradoxically, it is not every day that they turn out to be exactly average.
It seemed especially enjoyable for statistics to become reality on Sunday, a day when “average” meant neither usual winter cold nor standard summer heat, but instead a happy spring mildness.