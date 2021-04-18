It’s often said that the extremes get attention, while the average is neglected. But Sunday in Washington had temperatures that were almost exactly normal, and the day seemed to insist that it be recognized as delightful.

It was the first time this spring that Washington’s high temperature and low temperature matched the average highs and lows for the date so closely.

The high was 68 degrees, which was the normal high. The morning low was 47 degrees, one less than the normal 48.

But the day’s average temperature, when rounded off, was 58 degrees, normal for April 18.

Temperatures fluctuate, and perhaps paradoxically, it is not every day that they turn out to be exactly average.

It seemed especially enjoyable for statistics to become reality on Sunday, a day when “average” meant neither usual winter cold nor standard summer heat, but instead a happy spring mildness.