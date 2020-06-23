In the Washington region, Tuesday may have been a day that confirmed the oft-heard piece of weather wisdom that it’s not the heat; it’s the humidity.

At each of the region’s official measuring stations the temperature peaked by coincidence at 89 degrees. That is obviously not chilly or even chill, but many veterans of our region’s weather may scoff at anything below 90.

That didn’t mean we needed to consider Tuesday’s conditions as even approximately ideal. It was humid at Reagan National Airport, the site of Washington’s official readings. It was also humid at Dulles International Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport.

At various afternoon hours, the joint efforts of heat and humidity made it feel like 95 at National, 94 at BWI and 92, at Dulles, according to National Weather Service heat index figures.

Such figures suggest that Tuesday may at least have offered hints of the available discomforts of a summer day in the region.