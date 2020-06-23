That didn’t mean we needed to consider Tuesday’s conditions as even approximately ideal. It was humid at Reagan National Airport, the site of Washington’s official readings. It was also humid at Dulles International Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport.
At various afternoon hours, the joint efforts of heat and humidity made it feel like 95 at National, 94 at BWI and 92, at Dulles, according to National Weather Service heat index figures.
Such figures suggest that Tuesday may at least have offered hints of the available discomforts of a summer day in the region.