My Lovely Wife and I did not set out to wear matching hats on our recent trip to Europe. But there we were, both in red straw fedoras as we rolled our suitcases across airport terminals, in hotel lobbies and through Italian plazas.

“We look like we’ve become separated from a cruise-ship tour group,” I said, “like we should be following someone who’s holding up an umbrella.”

The hats were an accident — Ruth has one, I have one; we did not coordinate when packing — but it proved a happy one. When you’re looking for someone lost in a crowd, a red hat comes in handy.

I hesitate to call the trip a “vacation.” It was for me, but My Lovely Wife was working. I tagged along on a business trip that took her to London, Luxembourg and Sicily. That meant for most of the time I had to find my own fun.

Ruth helped. She used her ample frequent flier miles to upgrade us to business class. I’d never flown on such a long trip before in anything other than steerage. Business class was a revelation. Think of all the awful things about a regular flight. Now, imagine their exact opposite. Instead of a seat designed to waterboard your sciatic nerve, a reclining sleep pod and your own armrests. Instead of a thin, scratchy pillow cast off from a field hospital, two plump pillows — and two velvety comforters.

Would I like some champagne before takeoff? Why, yes, I would. And for dinner: medallions of beef in a bearnaise sauce, consumed with real cutlery and washed down with a full-bodied Spanish red.



A lion from the Luxembourg coat of arms graces bottles of alcohol at an airport duty-free shop. Despite lions not being native to Europe, the big cats feature in a lot of heraldry. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

I’ve always been an eat-the-rich sort of person. After flying business class, I have a pretty good idea of how they’re going to taste: delicious, like veal.

London was London: unable to make up its mind. Sunny one minute, rainy the next. “Brexit weather,” I call it.

We were in Luxembourg for only a day and two nights, so I can’t say I understand the place. Like, why is there a Luxembourg anyway? Why isn’t it part of Germany or France or the House of Habsburg? The Germans, French and Dutch certainly all took their shots.

The Luxembourgers themselves knew they were vulnerable and spent centuries hollowing out a ridge of stone in their capital and turning it into the most heavily fortified garrison in Europe. I spent a morning walking through the tunnels — the Bock Casemates, they’re called — then visited the I.M. Pei-designed modern art museum.

What I really ended up pondering in Luxembourg was its coat of arms. I saw it on T-shirts and beer bottles and banners. It’s a red lion, rampant on blue and white stripes. How many lions can there have been in Luxembourg in the 13th century, when the coat of arms was adopted?

A lot of European heraldry features lions, and it struck me as presumptuous of those royals to hijack foreign creatures to use in their branding — animal cultural appropriation, if you will. I dashed off an email to the College of Arms in London. What’s up with all the lions?

“Whether or not people saw them in everyday life, lions were popular in heraldry for the qualities which they could be used to represent,” wrote Mark Scott, whose title is the Bluemantle Pursuivant of Arms. “Of course, entirely mythical animals such as unicorns, griffins, dragons and so on were and are commonly used in heraldry so lions, some of which may have been present in European royal menageries, were certainly not the most exotic things you would see on a shield.”

I guess he’s right. For most people in the Middle Ages, a lion must have seemed just as fanciful as a dragon, a dragon just as realistic as a lion.

Of course, the most ferocious animal isn’t a lion or a dragon, but a mosquito. They were a feature of our stay in Sicily. But the occasional itch was a small price to pay for the scenery — rocky mountains that tumbled down to azure seas — and the food: gelato, granita and cannoli; fresh gambero (shrimp) and spigola (sea bass); anelletti al forno, which is ring-shaped pasta baked in a tomato sauce.

“SpaghettiOs!” My Lovely Wife exclaimed.

And it looked just like that. Tasted better, though. A tip o’ the hats — red straw fedoras — to the chef.

