As did its predecessors, Friday showed its share of clouds. But it was neither rainy nor humid.
As were its forerunners, Friday was cooler than the average for this time in May. But spring is far enough advanced that cooler than average does not mean uncomfortably chilly.
The morning’s low was 52 degrees, five below average. But any discomfort that may have caused could be allayed by nothing more than a little patience.
In a few hours, we reached the 60s, and winds were subdued and the air was soft and still.