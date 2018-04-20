The first two-thirds of April ended Friday, and few of us would probably be surprised to learn that like three of the four preceding months, April has been colder than normal.

Although we saw sunshine, Friday proved a good representative of our days of coolness or cold. Friday’s average temperature was seven degrees below normal for the date. And the entire month has been almost two degrees cooler than normal.

Weather is known for its fluctuations. Most of us recognize that some days will be cooler than the norm, and some warmer.

In recent years, however, if there has been any discernible trend in the daily and monthly data, it has been in the direction of increasing warmth.

So our recent experience, since the start of December (which also is the start of meteorological winter), has cut somewhat against the grain.

December’s average temperature in Washington was half a degree below normal. January, too, was below normal, by 0.3 degrees.

February, however, was uncommonly warm, with an average temperature 6.3 degrees above the norm.

But March reversed course, coming in at 3.2 degrees below normal, encouraging our sense of unending winter.

And now forecasts suggest that April may become the fourth below-normal month in five.