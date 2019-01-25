In the White House Rose Garden, the president and the reporters wore overcoats on Friday, but early and faint signs that spring may be coming could be found in Washington.

According to a National Weather Service report for Friday, Washington enjoyed more than 10 hours of daylight for the first time since the sun seemed to disappear at the winter solstice, leaving us to darkness and to cold.

And if achieving 10 hours between sunrise and sunset was not enough to show the gradual emergence from deepest winter, almanacs offered more.

On Friday, the normal low temperature for the date was 29 degrees Fahrenheit. That is, of course, three degrees below freezing. But for 11 days in the middle of January, the normal low was 28, Washington’s lowest of the year.

Those days are now behind us. The last of them was Wednesday.

Also behind us now are the days in January on which the nor­mal high temperature was only 43 degrees. The last such day was Tuesday.

On Friday, the high temperature here was 44, and that was normal for the date. Obviously, things are warming up.