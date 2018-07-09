“An air bag deploys at 200 mph,” says Capt. Tom Didone, director of the Montgomery County Police Department’s Traffic Division. “If your feet are on the dash, your feet are in the back seat.” (Getty Images/iStock)

It’s that time of year when footprints start showing up on the insides of windshields. It’s no mystery how they got there: The front seat passenger put his or her feet up on the dashboard, leaving a smudge from a bare toe or the tip of a sneaker.

Sometimes drivers do it, too. You see them all folded up, left foot on the dash, knee out the window, Golden Earring on the stereo.

Please, I implore you, do not do this. I mean, listen to Golden Earring if you must, but keep your feet on the floor. Why? Just ask Capt. Tom Didone, director of the Montgomery County Police Department’s Traffic Division.

“An air bag deploys at 200 mph,” he said. “If your feet are on the dash, your feet are in the back seat.”

This rapid rearrangement of your body can cause serious injuries, beyond whatever you sustained in the crash. Imagine trying to fold a cucumber in half.

“People just don’t get it,” Didone said. “You’re sitting on a minor explosion. It will save your life, but it will cause injury.”

Thus endeth my public service announcement.

Dogged pursuit

A reader who wishes to remain anonymous (she said she’s afraid of sounding “like the old lady barking at kids on her front lawn”) wanted to share a pet peeve — a pet pet peeve, you might say.

There was a dog inside her neighborhood grocery store the other day. The dog was not alone. It had been brought in — leashed — by its owner. It struck this reader that dogs are almost everywhere now, even in places where food is sold.

Some of them fall under the somewhat squishy label of “therapy dog.” But a lot are just pets that owners think of as not that different from an iPhone or a purse: something to be taken everywhere.

Part of the problem might be that dogs have gotten so portable lately. You see a lot of dogs that fit in handbags. These micro-canines have gone beyond the teacup poodle to the single-shot-espresso-cup poodle. The shotglass terrier. The ampul spaniel.

I love dogs. I loved my dog, the late, great Charlie. But I did not expect everyone to love him.

It seems to me that the problem with a lot of dog owners these days is they think everyone will love their pooch as much as they do. They inflict their dogs upon others. This runs the risk of making things bad for all dog owners, who are lumped in with the dog-as-fashion-accessory crowd.

Should there be dogs in grocery stores?

Empty boxes

Speaking of grocery stores, a reader named George emailed to say he’s been eating Wheaties for 80 years. Presumably he’s been eating other things, too, but the point is, George is having a hard time eating that cereal now. There is a nationwide Wheaties shortage. What’s up?

A General Mills spokesman emailed me: “We know that people are currently having a difficult time finding Wheaties right now and the cereal should become more readily available on store shelves in about a month or so.”

He would not say what was causing the deficit, though I found stories online suggesting that the truck-driver shortage is to blame.

I did find unopened boxes for sale on eBay, but you’ve got to really be hungry to spend $16 on a Michael Jordan “Space Jam” box from 1996.

It's the final countdown

I get a lot of notices about area high school reunions and try to list them in a timely manner. One that came in last week gave me pause. It was for the 55th — “and final” — reunion of the Groveton High School Class of 1963.

“And final”? That sounded a bit dire. How could they be so sure?

“It’s just becoming harder,” said class member Vicki Boehm of the decision to have one last reunion. Most alumni are around 72. Many have moved from the area. Fixed incomes make splurging for travel an expensive luxury.

“We are probably the only class that has an annual reunion,” said Vicki, who lives in the District.

That’s right: They’ve been getting together every year. I think they can be forgiven for deciding to cool things a little bit. And, Vicki said, they will join with other classes when Groveton graduates get together in multi-class reunions.

There is no Groveton High anymore. It was created in 1956 on Popkins Lane in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, then closed in the ’80s after merging with Fort Hunt High and becoming what is now West Potomac High. The original Groveton building is home to Bryant Alternative High.

Anyway, are you from the Class of 1963? The reunion — the final reunion — is set for Oct. 6. For information, contact Pat Hutcherson Hawthorne at 703-791-3914.

