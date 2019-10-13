But he who is not without sin should not live in a glass house. Or something like that. What I mean is, reporters get things wrong, too.

For example, the District’s Ted Gest observes that John G. Roberts Jr. is chief justice. “But of what?” Ted asks. “The answer is that he is chief justice of the United States.”

Roberts is not, as he is often referred to by the news media and the general public, the chief justice of the Supreme Court or the Supreme Court chief justice.

Wrote Ted: “It is true that administratively he is the head of the Supreme Court, but the significance of his title is that he is the head of the entire federal judiciary — a branch of government.”

And what makes Ted Gest so goshdurn sure of himself? He covered the Supreme Court for more than 15 years for U.S. News and World Report, “including Chief Justices (of the United States) Warren Burger and William Rehnquist.”

Joel Albert used to work at WRC-TV, where he helped manage the changeover in the way that the news was recorded for later broadcast. It bugs him when “print guys” refer to someone “filming” something for the evening news.

“Film hasn’t been used for news-capture since about 1980,” wrote Joel, of Potomac, Md. “After that, it would have been correct to say ‘taping’ or ‘taped.’ Now, tape is passe too and ‘record’ or ‘video record’ would be accurate. Maybe just ‘video’ [or] ‘videoed.’”

Years ago, Monica Nelson of Fairfax City, Va., worked for a cement importer. “Of course, we knew that cement is a powder, a binder that is mixed with an aggregate and liquid to make a mix that becomes concrete when set up,” she wrote.

You are unlikely to be injured by falling cement, or by hitting a cement jersey wall, or by being tossed into a river wearing cement galoshes.

Wrote Monica: “That is concrete, concrete, concrete.”

Lee Rucker Keiser of Bethesda wrote in on behalf of her late father, Donald Rucker, who came to Washington in 1965 to help set up a little social program called Medicare. His favorite “always wrong” usage was found in stories about polls, where an age category of survey respondents would often be described as “over 65.”

Wrote Lee: “Most likely the correct description would be ‘Age 65 and over.’”

And to prove her point, Lee linked to an op-ed column in that very day’s Washington Post that transformed a category in a Pew Research Center poll from “Those ages 65 and older” to “respondents over 65.”

Don’t want to leave out those 65-year-olds!

Jeff Hamilton of Jessup, Md., takes issue with the expression “meteoric rise,” used to describe someone who experiences sudden, astounding success. “The trouble is, meteors don’t rise,” Jeff wrote. “They fall.”

I know I said I was going to lay off the Hollywood errors, but I can’t help myself. Or, rather, Charles M. Carron of Alexandria, can’t help himself. He’s an attorney and what annoys him is the way lawyer’s offices in movies and TV shows are typically decorated. Often, a bookshelf has three or four law books with volume numbers on the spines, sometimes with one book laid flat, sometimes mixed in with other books, family photos, or bric-a-brac.

“Typically the law books are ‘reporters’ that comprise official court decisions,” Charles wrote. “For example, Supreme Court decisions are published in the United States Reports. Volume 560 has all of the Supreme Court cases from the October 2009 term.”

Charles said that no lawyer would have just a few of those reporters scattered on his or her shelves. And they wouldn’t be mixed with other books.

“In fact, they take so much space that they would be in the law firm’s library, not an attorney’s office,” he wrote. “These days most lawyers research case law online, and it’s hard for retiring lawyers to sell a set of reporters. Probably the film and TV producers have picked up a few volumes at a garage sale.”

In other words: Objection!

