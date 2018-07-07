MARYLAND

19-year-old man fatally shot in Greenbelt

A man was shot and killed Friday in Greenbelt, Md., Greenbelt police said.

They said the man was found about 5:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of Edmonston Terrace after a possible shooting was reported there. According to police, Andres Giovanni Perea, 19, of Greenbelt died at a hospital.

— Martin Weil

Illnesses linked to Venezuelan crab meat

The state’s Health Department is warning Marylanders to avoid eating fresh Venezuelan crab meat after several reports of illness.

News outlets report that the Maryland Department of Health has confirmed at least nine cases of Vibrio infections linked to consumption of fresh, unpasteurized crab meat from Venezuela.

No one has died, but two of the nine confirmed cases have resulted in hospitalization.

Vibrio bacteria can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramping, vomiting, fever and chills.

The imported crab meat is sold in plastic tubs under various brand names.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Man killed in head-on crash in Nokesville

A 31-year-old Nokesville man was killed early Saturday in a head-on collision in Prince William County, police said.

Dylan Christopher Davis was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger in the area of Nokesville Road and Fauquier Drive at 6:11 a.m. when the crash occurred, Prince William County police said. They said the Ranger collided with a 2013 Ford box truck.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the other vehicle, a 48-year-old Fredericksburg man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

— Maria Glod

Honeybee population found to be declining

Virginia’s honeybees had a rough winter.

Charlottesville’s Daily Progress reports that the state lost nearly 60 percent of its colonies over the winter. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says that’s double the average rate for the past decade.

Officials say that there’s no single cause but that habitat loss, pests, diseases and pesticides are all factors in the decline.

— Associated Press