My band is in the middle of its world tour, which for us means four gigs in a little over two weeks, stretching from Silver Spring to Wheaton, with a rare appearance in Adams Morgan.

Now, that pace isn’t exactly punishing. The Beatles used to play in Hamburg for eight hours straight, night after night. But they were teenagers. We . . . aren’t.

I’ve reached the age where turning my head too quickly risks pulling a muscle in my side. Step off a curb wrong and I’m limping for a week. Just imagine what playing the drums — limbs flailing, sweat flying — must do to my 55-year-old body.

Of course, playing the drums isn’t as hard as moving the drums. If I’d wanted an easy life, I’d have taken up the harmonica instead of an instrument that fills the back of a station wagon and takes multiple trips to carry and set up.

The drums themselves are a bit clunky, but at least they’re made of wood and are light as a dandelion seed compared to the rest of the kit. If the mafia ever tires of sending stool pigeons to the bottoms of harbors in concrete overshoes, the mob can just tie my cymbal bag around their ankles.

Worst of all is what drummers call the “hardware”: the telescoping, knuckle-barking, heavy metal stands that hold the cymbals. I pack all my hardware in a black duffel bag that I might as well label, “Do-It-Yourself Hernia Kit.”

Between shows, I always stow everything back in my basement, but last weekend we had a Friday night gig followed by a Saturday afternoon gig. As I pulled into my driveway about midnight I experienced what I think marathoners call “Hitting the wall.” My brain was saying, “Time to unload the car,” but my body was saying, “No can do, especially since we’ll just have to reload it tomorrow — and then unload it again.”

I tried to reason with my body, explaining that vehicles sometimes get broken into in our neighborhood and that it wouldn’t be prudent to leave many hundreds of dollars’ worth of equipment in the car to get stolen.

“Well on the plus side,” my body responded, “if everything is stolen, we won’t have to move it again.”

I threw a rug over my gear and left it there. My two tons of tom toms survived the night.

Why a rug, you ask? Because just as the polite nudist carries a towel everywhere, so the prudent drummer always has a rug.

You know how in science-fiction movies the astronauts do an atmospheric reading before descending to the alien planet’s surface? Drummers do the same thing, but instead of oxygen, we’re obsessed with carpeting. If the club has a carpeted stage, the drummer doesn’t have to worry about all the bits of his drum set sliding around as he plays. If it doesn’t — or if he doesn’t know — he has to bring a rug.

A fair percentage of my younger playing days were spent scooting along linoleum-floored rooms in pursuit of my bass drum as, with every strike of the kick pedal, it got farther and farther away. Back then, I was too poor to have my own rug.

These days, you see a lot of drummers in cages. Well, not cages, but clear plexiglass boxes. Bands use them to reduce the volume of the drums onstage. “Effective sound isolation with great visibility” reads the description of one product I saw online.

It always looks to me like they’ve stuck the drummer in an aquarium. I expect to see a little treasure chest, its lid opening and closing and burping bubbles.

Of course, for the life of me, I can’t understand why anyone would want the drums to be quieter — or would want to isolate the drummer behind plexiglass walls. Drummers are really quite charming, fun to be around, the life of any party.

You should be our friend. Hey, friend, will you grab that bag, the big black one? Thanks!

