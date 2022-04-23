Imaginative Torah pointers at center of museum exhibit

Placeholder while article actions load

NORFOLK, Va. — In Jewish tradition, a reader of the Torah uses a pointer called a yad, which means hand in Hebrew. A yad, typically made of wood or silver with a miniature hand at its tip, helps readers of the books of Moses keep their place. It also keeps people from touching the sacred scroll.

For Clay Barr, who has collected dozens of yads, they serve another purpose: to honor the memory of her late husband, Jay.

Her collection, “The Guiding Hand,” is exhibiting at the Chrysler Museum of Art through Aug. 14.

It includes nearly 150 pieces, ranging from a 1700s yad piece from renowned English silversmith Hester Bateman to a recent carving by Norfolk sculptor Spencer Tinkham.

Barr, who lives in Norfolk, started collecting antique yads 28 years ago and also began commissioning them from artists she met at craft shows. She never stopped and doesn’t plan to; five pieces are in the works.

There are no rules governing the form of a yad, and Barr encourages creativity in the material and the design.

Yads made of blown glass, forged steel and porcelain are in the exhibition. In a display case of yads made only by women, a “For the Matriarchs” pointer features a stack of 19th-century mother of pearl buttons on darning needles. It’s symbolic, Barr said, because for a long time women were not allowed to read from the Torah, but they kept Jewish traditions in the home.

As Barr walked through the exhibit on a recent morning, she pointed out a wooden one made from a skateboard. It’s shaped like a rabbit.

“I’m always looking for the next curious material,” Barr said with a giggle.

Many of the yads feature Hebrew words or symbols from Jewish history, but patrons will have to look closely to see some of those intricate details. Each piece is numbered to correspond with a label that provides the artist’s name and medium.

“The Guiding Hand” is a traveling exhibit that has been to Oregon, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas. It’s heading to Florida next.

“The quality is so high,” said Lloyd Dewitt, chief curator at the Chrysler. “It makes a statement that Judaica belongs in an art museum.”

He added that he and his colleagues are working to bring more diversity to the museum and that “The Guiding Hand” fits that goal.

“We want to get the message out there that we honor these rich traditions,” he said, “and you can come here and see it proudly displayed.”

