All three were immigrants. All three spent their lives serving others. And all three died after contracting the coronavirus, leaving behind people who miss them.
“Who am I going to dance with now?” Moisés’s daughter has asked her mom in the months since he’s been gone.
The invisible. The voiceless. Living in the shadows. We often use those phrases when speaking about immigrants. I admit that, in years past, I have typed them while on deadline, grasping for the closest words instead of reaching for the most thoughtful ones. I regret those keystrokes.
Immigrants aren’t invisible; they are unseen. They aren’t voiceless; they are unheard. They aren’t living in the shadows; they’re everywhere — behind cash registers, wearing scrubs at medical facilities, in cars heading to deliver your food. They’re business owners. They’re educators. They’re nannies taking care of children who aren’t theirs.
A beloved Virginia mail carrier could become one of the first covid victims to get a building named for him
Days ago, a vivid reminder of the essential roles immigrants play appeared on a building just blocks from the White House.
Seven brightly colored portraits cover the windows of the Roost on Pennsylvania Avenue. Each image features the face of an immigrant who died of covid-19 and offers passersby a chance to learn about their lives.
Moisés is there. So, too, are Ofelia and Fedelina.
Also there: Yimel Alvarado, Mario Hernandez Enríquez, Juan Ramos and Guadalupe Aguilar Sánchez.
The display caught my attention, because the faces in those portraits felt familiar. They reminded me of the relatives of friends and people in my own Mexican American family. They reminded me of tíos and tías and cousins.
But even without that connection, it would be hard to walk by those portraits and ignore them. They appear in bold shades of red, blue, yellow and purple — colors the artist purposely picked to ensure that immigrants, who may not have always been seen in life, got noticed in death.
“We wanted to celebrate them, but we also wanted to call attention to them in the spaces we’re in,” artist Paola Mendoza explains when we talk on a recent afternoon. “These are just seven people of the tens of thousands of immigrants who have died from covid.”
Mendoza, who came to the United States from Colombia as a child, spent months working on the portraits. They are based on photographs and interviews she conducted with family members and friends of the seven people she featured.
“The families were so open and really grateful to have their loved one celebrated,” Mendoza says. All but one of the seven was an “essential worker” when they died, and one was a father of three daughters who begged him not to go to his two jobs: one at a laundromat, another at a grocery store.
“What covid did is it lifted up the carpet, pulled back the scab — whatever metaphor you want to use — it showed the deep inequalities in this country that are created by racial factors and economic factors,” Mendoza says. “I want people to know these stories are not just to be celebrated and to make our hearts feel good, but rather to inspire us to fight for a better future.”
Latino and Black communities have been devastated by the coronavirus. Death and job-loss tolls show that. But break those numbers down further, and it becomes clear who has carried the brunt of that hurt. Many wealthy and middle-class Latino and Black families had adults who could work from home during the pandemic. But Black and Latino immigrants who filled low-wage jobs could not.
A year ago, the National Immigration Law Center (NILC) and the Resilience Force launched the Immigrants are Essential campaign to get people to recognize that many of the essential workers that were being celebrated were immigrants. And now — as the country focuses on returning to “normal” — those groups are still trying to get that message across. Mendoza worked on the portraits as part of that campaign.
“It’s a reminder that, now that we’re moving into the recovery stage, there is no recovery without immigrants,” Marielena Hincapié, executive director of the NILC, says when we talk.
She says she hopes that when people see the portraits, they take the time to learn about who is in them. A code takes people to a website where they can read about the seven immigrants’ lives and hear recordings from their relatives.
“I’m hoping people will find a shared story, a shared dignity, a shared humanity,” Hincapié says. She also hopes they do more than that. The campaign asks people to call on lawmakers to create a path to citizenship for the many undocumented immigrants who have made lives in the country.
Mendoza says all of the family members she spoke with expressed hope that their losses would help make that happen.
“He wanted to get his papers so he could feel at ease, because all you do here is work and sleep, work and sleep. It’s like a routine,” says Juan Ramos’s sister in a recording. He was a 44-year-old father and grandfather who was working two jobs at a restaurant when he contracted the coronavirus.
The daughter of Guadalupe Aguilar Sánchez, who was 59 when he died, describes him working his entire life to buy a house in Mexico that he never got to enjoy. In her recorded interview, she says her father worked for the same company for more than 30 years, and the family realized only after his death that his employer “didn’t really care about him.”
“It’s really sad how your legal status really defines you as a person sometimes,” she says.
A friend of Fedelina’s laments in her interview how little time the 83-year-old had to live free.
Fedelina was a human-trafficking survivor from the Philippines. For 65 years, she cooked, cleaned and served as a caregiver for a family — all for no pay and a bed on the floor. After a tip in 2018 about her situation, the FBI, working with the Pilipino Workers Center, rescued her. Once free, she went to the movies, she listened to karaoke, she got a manicure.
She was staying in a nursing home when she contracted the coronavirus.
“Death stole everything,” says her friend, who was also a member of her rescue team. “. . . Everything was going great for you, Fedelina. I wish it was longer. She taught me how to enjoy simple things in life. How to forgive and let go of the negative feelings.”
“Fedelina,” she says. “I think of you every day.”
