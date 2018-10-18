CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Federal immigration agents say a Mexican national who was in the U.S. illegally has been arrested on multiple state charges of rape and sexual assault.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a news release Thursday an enforcement and removal team located Alfredo Carreon-Lopez at a Forsyth County business.

The agency said Carreon is suspected to have fled the Baltimore area after a Maryland state arrest warrant was issued on charges of first-degree rape, second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor, first and second-degree assault, and multiple additional sexual offense charges.

Carreon, who was arrested last Friday, is jailed in Mecklenburg County to await extradition back to Maryland.

