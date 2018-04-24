The Washington Post’s David Nakamura explains why the debate on DACA, an Obama-era program shielding young undocumented immigrants from deportation, isn’t over. (Bastien Inzaurralde/The Washington Post)

The Washington Post’s David Nakamura explains why the debate on DACA, an Obama-era program shielding young undocumented immigrants from deportation, isn’t over. (Bastien Inzaurralde/The Washington Post)

A D.C. federal judge has delivered the toughest blow yet to Trump administration efforts to end deportation protections for undocumented immigrants known as “dreamers,” ordering the government to continue the Obama-era program and — for the first time — to accept new applicants.

U.S. District Judge John D. Bates called the government’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program “virtually unexplained” and therefore “unlawful.” However, he stayed his ruling for 90 days to allow the Department of Homeland Security a chance to provide more solid reasoning for ending the program.

Bates is the third judge to rule against Trump administration attempts to rescind DACA, which provides work permits and deportation protections for about 690,000 undocumented immigrants brought to this country as children.

In his decision Tuesday, Bates said the decision to phase out the program starting in March “was arbitrary and capricious because the Department failed adequately to explain its conclusion that the program was unlawful.”

If the government does not come up with a better explanation within 90 days, he said, the administration’s order to rescind DACA will be vacated and “DHS must accept and process new as well as renewal DACA applications.”

“Each day that the agency delays is a day that aliens who might otherwise be eligible for initial grants of DACA benefits are exposed to removal because of an unlawful agency action,” Bates wrote.

