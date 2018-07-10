Activists march past the White House to protest the Trump administration's approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents on June 20 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Lawyers for the Trump administration say they will not be able to reunite dozens of children separated from their parents at the U.S. Mexico border by a court-ordered deadline Tuesday, in part because several of the parents have already been deported and at least one has not been located.

The Justice Department also said that only 75 of the 102 children aged four and younger who were supposed to be returned to their parents by Tuesday are eligible for reunification. Some parents are not eligible, the government said, because they have criminal records, were deemed to be unfit or, in one case, have a communicable disease.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing the parents in a class-action lawsuit, said U.S. officials “have not even tried” to return 12 children to parents who were deported, and said officials should have more quickly found eight parents who have been released in the United States.

“Their children are stranded in this country,” the ACLU said of the children of deported parents.

Federal officials said in court records filed Tuesday that 38 of the 102 children under age 5 separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico will have been reunited by Tuesday’s deadline. Another 16 will follow shortly, bringing to 54 the number of children returned to their parents as part of the first wave of court-ordered reunifications that represent the end of the Trump administration’s most dramatic attempt to curtail illegal border crossings.

The reunions are seen as the blueprint for following U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw’s order to reunite more than 2,000 parents with a much larger group of children ages 5 to 18 by July 26. Sabraw had said all children four and younger should be returned to their parents by Tuesday; a hearing was set for Tuesday in federal court in San Diego to determine whether he should extend the deadline.

In separating families, Trump sought to advance a hard-line immigration policy that past administrations had considered and quickly abandoned as inhumane.

Parents were taken into criminal custody and then held in immigration detention centers, deported or released in the United States. Children were scattered across the country to foster care or federally-overseen shelters. Government agencies failed to track either group in a way that would allow for the children to be easily returned to the parents once the parents were released.

The reunions are expected to be carried out in secret or secure locations, with parents taken from the detention centers where they have been held and children brought from federal shelters or foster homes.

The separations sparked national and international outrage that crossed party lines and including warnings from health experts that taking children from their parents would incur significant emotional harm. A Honduran man killed himself in jail after officials took his son away. A Border Patrol official was caught on tape telling children to stop crying for their mothers and fathers.

This weekend, a group of protesters in Kentucky chased Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, shouting insults and saying, “Where are the babies, Mitch?”

Federal officials said they are reunifying as many children as they can and attributed delays to “legitimate logistical impediments” that make it “impossible or excusable” to meet the court’s deadlines.

Authorities said in a call with reporters Tuesday that they were performing “due diligence” in reuniting the children and their parents, arguing that the Homeland Security and Health and Human Services departments are working jointly in an effort to vet and reunite families as quickly and safely as possible.

“Let me be clear: HHS could have transferred every child out of our care to a parent who is currently in DHS custody today if we did not take into account child safety or whether the adult is actually the parent,” Chris Meekins of Health and Human Services Department said in the call.

Mark Berman contributed to this report.