Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is deploying the U.S. Coast Guard’s medical corps to the southern border to screen immigrants following the deaths of two young children from Guatemala who were in federal custody.

Senior administration officials said Wednesday that Nielsen will visit some of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s temporary holding facilities later this week. It is unclear if she will visit the New Mexico checkpoint where 8-year-old Felipe Alonzo Gomez was held shortly before he died late Christmas Eve.

Nielsen has also asked the Centers for Disease Control to investigate the source of what officials called an increase in sick migrants taken into custody. “Dozens” have been taken to border hospitals with flu-like and other symptoms in recent days, officials said, raising the question of whether illness may be spreading in migrant shelters in Mexico.

Felipe died at the Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, New Mexico, after several days in Border Patrol custody with his father.

A little more than two weeks before that, 7-year-old Jakelin Caal diedof dehydration and shock less than 36 hours after she and her father were taken into custody at a remote border crossing.

Federal officials said Wednesday called the deaths a tragedy and said Homeland Security is investigating. A senior official said such deaths are “incredibly rare” and that, until this month, a child had not died in border custody for more than a decade. Six adults died in CBP custody in 2018, officials said.



U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen testifies before a House oversight committee on Dec. 20. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

The deaths have shaken migrants and Border Patrol agents and ignited a fresh round of finger-pointing this week days before Democrats are poised to seize control of the House.

House Democrats plan to investigate both children’s deaths, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said in a statement Wednesday. The No. 2 House Democrat described himself as “heartbroken” by news of the latest death and called on Congress to “ask serious questions about what happened and who bears responsibility.”

“After the new Democratic Majority begins, the House will hold hearings on this young boy’s death and the death of seven-year-old Jakelin Caal earlier this month — as well as the conditions under which thousands of children are being held,” Hoyer said.

Homeland Security officials, who spoke to reporters Wednesday on condition that they not be named, criticized Congress for failing to provide additional funding for a border wall and other measures to confront a rapidly-changing influx of immigrants along the southern border, where far more families are filling holding cells that were designed to contain single men.

Border Patrol officials said they are currently apprehending about 2,100 immigrants a day, and 1,400 to 1,500 are families.

“We have been sounding the alarm on this for months,” a Homeland Security official said.

Migrants traveling as part of a family accounted for 58 percent of those taken into custody in November. Border Patrol agents apprehended a record 25,172 families on the southwest border last month, including 11,489 in the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol sector in southern Texas and 6,434 in the El Paso sector, which covers far western Texas and New Mexico.

The Border Patrol’s El Paso sector, which had custody of both children who died, on Tuesday ordered immediate medical assessments on all 700 children it is holding, according to communications with health-care professionals obtained by The Washington Post.

Emergency medical technicians at each station in the sector have been told to do initial assessments of each child. If they believe a child is ill or injured, they are to be taken to a hospital for further assessment.

As of Tuesday night, almost all had received a screening in addition to the initial intake assessment, officials said Wednesday.

Felipe had become ill Monday, according to a CBP news release. A Border Patrol agent took him and his father to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, N.M., where the boy was diagnosed with a cold, according to the CBP.

Later, he was found to have a fever and was held for an additional 90 minutes before he was released with prescriptions for an antibiotic and ibuprofen.

But the child became more seriously ill Monday night, when he vomited and was taken back to the hospital. He died shortly before midnight on Christmas Eve; earlier statements by federal officials said he died early Christmas Day.

The cause of the child’s death is not known.

