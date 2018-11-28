President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The city of Baltimore on Wednesday filed what advocates call a first-in-the-nation lawsuit challenging President Trump’s efforts to curtail legal immigration by penalizing people who use public benefits.

The lawsuit alleges that the Trump administration’s expanded definition of “public charges” has had a chilling effect on the city’s immigrant community, which Baltimore officials see as core to its revival.

Legal immigrants have stopped utilizing school programs, food subsidies, housing vouchers and health clinics for which they’re eligible, the lawsuit says, hurting the city’s mission to welcome immigrants and creating long-term expenses as Baltimore deals with a sicker and less educated community.

“They’re giving up government-supported health care, they’re giving up free school lunches, they’re giving up food stamps, they’re not applying for housing,” said City Solicitor Andre M. Davis, a former federal judge. “It’s a non-cash public benefit that people are abandoning so they don’t lose the opportunity for themselves or their family to get a visa.”

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, challenges a change to the State Department’s Foreign Affairs Manual that took effect in January. The shift tells State Department workers evaluating visa applications abroad to consider whether applicants, their families or their sponsors have used a public benefit in the United States or might in the future.

Previous versions of the U.S. government’s “public charge” policy, which denies entry to people who are likely to become a burden on the government, explicitly excluded programs such as health care or food subsidies from consideration, the lawsuit says.

The manual change is similar to but separate from a pending policy change announced in September by the Department of Homeland Security, which would also limit immigration visas based on whether immigrants or the families who sponsor them have accessed public benefits. The DHS rule is open for public comment, and agency officials have said they expect it to be challenged in court.

The Baltimore case, filed by the city with the help of the advocacy group Democracy Forward, alleges that the State Department manual change, along with Trump’s rhetoric, has already impacted the city’s immigrant community. In the past few months, enrollment in Head Start early education programs from African immigrants has “virtually ceased,” the lawsuit said.

A spokesman for the Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment.

Liz Alexander, senior director of organizing for the immigrant rights group CASA, said any decision to forgo public benefits would have far-reaching consequences, since many state programs are funded based on enrollment.

“It’s a snowball effect of generally poorer communities not getting access to the benefits they need,” she said.

The lawsuit does not offer a direct link between the manual change and the decline in enrollment, saying instead that the Trump administration’s words and actions have created a chilling effect.

Davis, the city’s top lawyer, said the city hopes to prove a direct link through the discovery process and hopes that immigrants directly harmed by the change will come forward as plaintiffs.

“That lack of clarity discourages immigrants from taking necessary public benefits, frustrating Baltimore’s programs and, paradoxically, draining Baltimore’s budget as immigrants are forced off of more appropriate federal and state programs,” the lawsuit said. “Baltimore is left to sort through the mess Defendants have made.”

Trump won office on a platform that promised to aggressively address immigration, and Baltimore’s lawsuit cites more than 20 presidential tweets or comments that suggest immigrants are a drain on public resources. A July analysis in The Washington Post said legal immigration was on pace to decline by 12 percent during Trump’s first two years in office.

A preliminary study released earlier this week found a nearly 10 percent drop in immigrant households using the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during the first six months of the year.

The lawsuit cites anecdotal evidence of U.S. consulates abroad using the expanded “public charges” definition in the State Department manual to deny entry to immigrants. The American Immigration Lawyers Association, for example, says it has seen a spike since April in visa application denials on public-charge grounds at the U.S. Consulate in Juarez, Mexico.

The lawsuit also cites the case of Michelle Nicoll Gutierrez, a Mexican businesswoman who had her tourist visa revoked in August while attempting to visit her mother and stepfather in Maryland. Nicoll Gutierrez was barred from the United States for five years.

Border agents said at the time that they determined Nicoll Gutierrez was an “intending immigrant” they believed was likely to overstay her visa. One of the reasons for her exclusion: she used legally available health benefits in Maryland in 2016. At the time, she was visiting family while pregnant and had complications.