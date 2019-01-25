President Trump talks to the news media beside Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen,during a meeting on immigration policy earlier this month. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Mario Guerrero raced up the slick sidewalk to the Arlington immigration court on Thursday. Everyone had told him his deportation hearing was cancelled, but he couldn’t believe it.

Neither could Ariel Lopez, 44, who stuffed his immigration papers in a plastic bag and hopped on a bus to get there. Or a 71-year-old woman from Guatemala, who drove from Richmond with her daughter, and would not give her name.

They arrived at a towering office building on South Bell Street to find a skeleton staff – just four judges instead of about 15 — and a court that has shrunk from three floors to one. The only hearings were via television for immigrants in detention centers. Signs taped to the walls said the rest will be rescheduled when the shutdown ends.

“I’m not on the list,” said Guerrero, 32, a construction worker from Puebla, Mexico, searching for his name on a hearing schedule posted on the wall.

“I told you it was closed,” said his friend Roberto Martinez, 29, who had reluctantly driven him to Arlington from Manassas.

The nation’s longest ever government shutdown — launched by President Trump in the name of border security — has placed the administration’s immigration enforcement efforts on a collision course.

Immigration jails remain filled with more than 40,000 detainees a day, on average, and officials say Border Patrol agents and immigration fugitive teams are still arresting people, despite working without pay.

But the agents are pouring new cases into an immigration court system that has been nearly paralyzed by the shutdown.

Before the government’s partial closure, the courts were grappling with a historic backlog of more than 800,000 cases. Now three-fourths of the roughly 400 immigration judges have been furloughed, and more than 80,000 cases have been cancelled.

The hearings will likely be rescheduled months or years down the road, undermining the administration’s goal of unclogging the court system and speeding the resolution of cases.

“They are just digging a bigger and bigger hole,” said Susan Long, co-director of Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University, which publishes court data.

Despite dire warnings from former Homeland Security secretaries that the shutdown could affect public safety, current DHS officials, union representatives and federal contractors insisted this week that immigration enforcement had not been affected.

“The mission is still getting done,” said Manuel Padilla, Jr., director of the DHS-led Joint Task Force-West and until recently the Border Patrol chief for the Rio Grande Valley. “Everyone is still gung-ho.”

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council and a vocal Trump supporter, said few Border Patrol agents had been furloughed and there had been no uptick in retirement, attrition or sick leave.

But with employees due to miss their second paycheck on Friday, “there is a lot of angst among agents,” he said. “Obviously they do want to get paid. They have bills and mortgages.”

One concern Judd did have, however, was that the shutdown could set back the Border Patrol’s ongoing recruitment efforts, which are one of many immigration-related duties the U.S. government delegates to private contractors.

Some contractors said they were still getting paid during the shutdown, while others were not. Shelters for migrant youths detained at the border were fully funded, but some private immigration jails said they were operating without federal money.

“Our government partners have indicated that our contracts are considered essential government services, meaning we are to remain open, but that payment will be delayed until the government reopens,” said Amanda Gilchrist, a spokesperson for CoreCivic, which jails thousands of undocumented immigrants for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The for-profit firm is still paying its employees.

“CoreCivic facilities are fully operational and it is business as usual,” Gilchrist said. “We will continue to invoice the government for services as we normally would, understanding there will not be any payments until the shutdown is over.”

Immigration judges are still hearing the cases of detained immigrants. But hearings for immigrants not in federal custody — as many as 95 percent of all cases — have been cancelled, according to the immigration judges’ union.

“It’s just chaos,” said Matt Adams, legal director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project in Seattle. “The irony is that [Trump’s] talking about the need to move these cases forward. ... Now they’re backing up the system so much that cases are going to be continued for two more years.”

California, which has drawn the president’s ire for being a “sanctuary state,” had the most cancellations, with nearly 10,000 as of Jan. 11, according to the TRAC report. New York was next with more than 5,000 cancellations, and Virginia and Maryland ranked in the top 10 states.

Immigrants with weak cases were thrilled about the cancellations, which essentially amounted to a reprieve from deportation, lawyers said. But many have solid cases that have already taken years to resolve, and were hoping the hearings would lead to work permits or green cards and citizenship so they can bring their own families to America.

A mother and her two children from Pakistan had been waiting for a green card approval for two years when their court date was cancelled, said Mana Yegani, a Houston immigration lawyer. “She is so sad and just in utter limbo,” Yegani wrote in a message.

A man from Niger living in Ohio, who has been trying to resolve his immigration status since 1999, is worried that the shutdown will affect his case in March.

“It’s just getting unbelievably messy,” said his lawyer, Scott Hicks. “It was already horrifically backed up and hard to deal with as it was. Now you’re just adding all of this in and it’s like, wow. This is crazy.”

Arturo Burga, an immigration and criminal lawyer in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., said the cancellation of a hearing for two of his clients meant “our prayers were answered.”

The couple, who are from Mexico, had faced a deportation hearing on Jan. 4, and they had wanted to delay so they could apply for legal residency through their children. A daughter died unexpectedly this month, so now they must apply through their son, a U.S. Marine. But he’s 19, and cannot sponsor them until he turns 21. By the time the hearing is rescheduled, he may be old enough.

As part of its effort to resolve immigration cases, the Trump administration had set quotas for immigration judges and vowed to cut the backlog in half by next year. But the shutdown “clearly and seriously impedes the ability to slash any backlog,” said Ashley Tabaddor, president of the National Association of Immigration Judges and an immigration judge in Los Angeles.

Rescheduling weeks worth of cases – some of which are complex – will be like “a huge game of Tetris,” she said.

In Arlington on Thursday, immigrants said they are worried whether they will be properly notified when their cases are rescheduled. If they miss their new court date, they could be ordered deported in absentia, effectively turning them into fugitives.

“It’s very important, “ said Guerrero. “I can’t miss it.”

Ariel Lopez, 44, a father of five from Guatemala, checked for his own name on the case list, and left satisfied when he didn’t see it.

“My lawyer called me but I came just in case,” Lopez said. “They said they have to wait to send you a letter. As long as the government isn’t open, they don’t know when.”