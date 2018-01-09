Cristina Jimenez speaks to demonstrators, urging Democrats to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, during a rally outside the Los Angeles office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Ca.) on Jan. 3. (Reed Saxon/AP)

A federal judge in San Francisco issued a nationwide preliminary injunction Tuesday blocking the Trump administration’s decision to phase out a program that shields young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

The injunction by U.S. District Judge William Alsup says those protections must remain in place for the nearly 690,000 immigrants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while a legal challenge to ending the Obama-era program proceeds.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the decision to terminate the program on Sept. 5 and said no renewal applications would be accepted after Oct. 5. Under the administration’s plan, permits that expired after March 5 could not be renewed.

But Alsup ruled that while the lawsuit is pending, anyone who had DACA status when the program was rescinded Sept. 5 can renew it, officials said.

The judge did not rule on the merits of the case but said the plaintiffs would suffer irreparable harm if the Trump administration ended DACA before the legal dispute is resolved.

“Plaintiffs have clearly demonstrated that they are likely to suffer serious irreparable harm absent an injunction,” Alsup wrote. “Before DACA, Individual Plaintiffs, brought to America as children, faced a tough set of life and career choices turning on the comparative probabilities of being deported versus remaining here. DACA gave them a more tolerable set of choices, including joining the mainstream workforce.”

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra brought the lawsuit together with the attorneys general for Maine, Maryland and Minnesota, as well as the University of California, DACA recipients and others.

The plaintiffs said the Trump administration failed to follow the law in rescinding DACA and would cause irreparable harm by forcing immigrants to leave jobs, drop out of school and potentially be deported.

California is home to the largest group of DACA recipients — some 200,000 people.

The ruling is “an affirmation of the principle that no one is above the law,” Becerra said in a telephone interview. “We said it from the very beginning: Donald Trump and this administration did not follow the rules in trying to abandon the DACA program.”

Justice Department spokesman Devin O’Malley said the ruling doesn’t change the department’s position that DACA “was an unlawful circumvention of Congress. ... The Justice Department will continue to vigourously defend this position, and looks forward to vindicating its position in further litigation.”

The administration’s decision to terminate the program sparked an outcry from Democrats, moderate Republicans and a significant sector of the American public, and it has triggered an intense battle in the White House and Congress over possible legislation to give DACA recipients the right to stay here permanently.