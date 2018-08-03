The number of migrant parents who have signed away the right to be reunited with their children is significantly fewer than the Trump administration has said before, according to fresh information the government filed in a family-separation court case.

The latest figures show that 34 parents waived the chance to be back together with their children — compared with the 120 that the government reported a week earlier. Migrants’ advocates and congressional Democrats have challenged the idea that large numbers of parents were signing away those rights, contending that some individuals — traumatized by being in custody or having had their children taken away — were misled, did not understand the form or never signed in the first place.

The data, filed in federal court late Thursday, shows a modest increase in the number of youngsters returned to their parents after being separated at the southern U.S. border.

Of 2,551 children ages 5 to 17 who were separated, 1,979 have been released from shelters overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services’ refu­gee office — nearly 160 more than a week earlier. Most were reunited with their parents, though some were placed with other relatives or other responsible adults, or had turned 18 themselves.

Hundreds of the reunified families remain in custody in family detention centers run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, while hundreds more have been released to await immigration proceedings.

The number of children with parents whose whereabouts are unknown to the government declined sharply in the past week — from 94 to 15, according the data, which covered through midday Wednesday.



Children and families stage a sit-in last month in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill to demand the Trump administration reunify migrant families separated at the border. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw, who in late June gave the government 30 days to reunite the families, has made clear that he wants government officials to focus on finding the parents they had lost track of.

The government and the American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the lawsuit that led to Sabraw’s reunification order, are battling over how to track down many of the more than 400 parents who were deported to their home countries — or left voluntarily — without their children.

In the court filing, which came ahead of a hearing Friday afternoon before the San Diego-based judge, Justice Department lawyers propose shifting responsibility away from the government, transferring to the ACLU the role of finding out whether parents want their children back and locating parents no longer in the United States.

“Plaintiffs’ counsel should use their considerable resources and their network of law firms, NGOs, volunteers, and others,” the government lawyers wrote, offering to give the ACLU additional information that might help the organization locate the parents.

The ACLU, however, pushed back, saying that the group and its allies “have made clear that they will do whatever they can to help locate the deported parents, but emphasize that the government must bear the ultimate burden of finding the parents.”

“Not only was it the government’s unconstitutional separation practice that led to this crisis,” the ACLU wrote, “but the United States government has far more resources” than nonprofits or outside law firms.

Late last year, the Trump administration increased separations of children and parents after they crossed the southern border, often fleeing violence and other harsh conditions in their own countries. Administration officials believed that splitting up families would deter border crossings.

In May, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a “zero tolerance” policy in which all adults crossing the border would be jailed and prosecuted, with their children taken away and placed in shelters for migrant youths overseen by HHS’s refu­gee office.

Following a bipartisan outcry, President Trump halted the separations. But federal agencies were ill prepared to return children to their parents.

The court filing does not explain why the number of parents waiving the right to be reunited has plummeted. HHS officials have said that they are continuing to ask parents in immigration custody whether they want their children back and that, if any change their minds, they are being reunited.

At a hearing this week before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Matthew Albence, a senior ICE official, repeatedly sidestepped questions about whether every parent who had left the country without a child had signed a waiver.

“Is there documentation for what you claim?” asked Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.).

“Right now, the form that we’re utilizing . . . is an ACLU-developed form, approved by the court,” Albence replied.

“I know you can get to a yes or no,” Durbin countered, “and that’s what I’m looking for.”

Albence repeated his answer.

Cmdr. Jonathan White, the public-health official who has led the reunification effort for HHS, told the senators that, while signing away reunification rights may be difficult to fathom, “many parents have made this journey to deliver their children here because that is the desperate, last act of a parent trying to take the child out of some of the most dangerous places to raise a child in the world.”

Maria Sacchetti contributed to this report.

Read more

‘Deleted’ families: What went wrong with Trump’s family separation effort

In D.C. command center, officials work to reunite migrant children by court deadline

With prosecutions of parents suspended, status quo returns at the border