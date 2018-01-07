

Oscar Cortez, 46, originally of El Salvador, is a plumber who has built an American life in the 17 years he has had temporary protected status. The U.S. government will terminate the program for an estimated 200,000 Salvadorans in this country, people with knowledge of the plan said Monday. (Bonnie Jo Mount/Washington Post)

Oscar Cortez feels like he has an ordinary American life. He carries a Costco card. He roots for the Boston Red Sox. And five days a week, he rises before dawn, pulls on four shirts and two pairs of pants, and ventures into the frigid air to work as a plumber, a good job that pays for his Maryland townhouse and his daughters’ college fund.

The U.S. government opened the door to this life in 2001 when it granted Cortez and about 200,000 other migrants from El Salvador Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a provisional relief from deportation that has allowed them to work legally in the United States for 17 years. On Monday, according to multiple people briefed on the plans, the federal government will take it away.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is expected to decide that TPS will expire for Salvadorans by September 2019, those informed about the decision told The Washington Post. The government last year ended the protection for Haitians and Nicaraguans. Hondurans received a six-month extension.

Congress created the temporary status program in 1990 to offer provisional, humanitarian relief for migrants whose homelands were engulfed in war, natural disasters or other extraordinary conditions.

Salvadorans are the largest group with the status, and the impact of taking it away would be wide-ranging — from Washington to Los Angeles and in the Central American nation itself. Individuals will have 18 months to leave or seek other means to obtain lawful residency, those knowledgeable about the decision said.

The Trump administration and other critics say TPS has become a de facto immigration option for hundreds of thousands of undocumented residents, reflective not of conditions in any particular country but of a U.S. government that for years has been unable to decide what to do about illegal immigrants. Salvadorans were allowed to apply for protected status after two powerful earthquakes devastated the country in 2001. Officials have since renewed the status for Salvadorans 11 times.

DHS announced on Jan. 8 that it will end protected immigration status for about 200,000 migrants from El Salvador. This is what you need to know about TPS. (Melissa Macaya,Claritza Jimenez/The Washington Post)

The Trump administration — which has also cracked down on other forms of temporary deportation protection for immigrants — says the decision of whether to extend TPS must be made on the basis of whether the initial justifications for the status still exist. The United States, officials note, sends tens of thousands of deportees back to El Salvador each year.

But immigrants say past presidents from both political parties have acknowledged that El Salvador is unprepared for an massive influx of longtime U.S. residents. The country is beset by a lack of housing and jobs, and some of the world’s highest homicide rates.

Although many TPS recipients initially came to the United States illegally, they have since been fully vetted, fingerprinted and incorporated into American society. Most thought their next step was a path to U.S. citizenship, not deportation.

“I consider this my country,” said Cortez, a silver-haired 46-year-old journeyman plumber at Shapiro & Duncan, a mechanical contractor in Rockville that works on construction projects in schools, office buildings, hospitals and other places.

“Behind us there are children and wives and nephews and nieces and mothers and fathers who depend on us,” Cortez added. “It doesn’t affect one person. It affects a ton of people.”

Salvadoran President Salvador Sánchez Cerén said he appealed to Nielsen during a long phone call Friday to extend TPS, in part so Congress would have more time to try to pass a law allowing people with that status to stay permanently. Salvadorans, including TPS holders, sent a record $4.5 billion to aid relatives in El Salvador in 2016.

Nielsen was “grateful” for the president’s call, Department of Homeland Security spokesman Tyler Houlton said last week.

The largest number of Salvadoran TPS recipients — about 32,000 people — live in the Washington area, studies show, followed by Los Angeles, New York and Houston. Nearly a third own homes. They work in a wide array of jobs, from defense contractors to school cafeteria workers, commercial office cleaners and restaurant owners.

Mark Drury, vice president of business development for Shapiro & Duncan, said the end of TPS would worsen a lack of skilled tradespeople that is causing his company to turn down jobs.

“We can’t hire the people we need to even come close to fulfilling our strategic growth plans because it takes people to do the work,” Drury said.

Many Salvadorans say that if they lose protected status, they will try to stay in the United States illegally — a fate they say they dread but find more bearable than facing the rampant violence in their homeland.

Cortez, a father of two, said he came to the United States in 2000, at age 28, after he dropped out of college in El Salvador because he couldn’t afford the tuition and was downsized out of a job at a textile factory. Undocumented at first, he worked low-wage, sporadic jobs laying carpet or cutting lawns.

With TPS, he was able to work legally with a steady paycheck, health benefits and a 401(k). Shapiro & Duncan sent him to school to become a plumber. He has worked there for 15 years and owns a townhouse in Aspen Hill.



Jaime Contreras, 37, grows tearful as he talks about his mother, who lives in El Salvador and depends on the money he sends her each month from his work in the United States. (Bonnie Jo Mount/Washington Post)

His co-worker Jaime Contreras, a welder on the project that will extend Metrorail to Dulles International Airport, said his job has transformed his family’s lives, both in Maryland and in El Salvador. As a child in El Salvador, Contreras went to school in the mornings and to work in the afternoons, painting houses at age 7 and welding at 11.

At 20, he moved to the United States seeking higher wages. Now he is 37 and the owner of a modest yellow-brick house in Beltsville, where he lives with his wife and three U.S.-born children. He sends $300 a month to his mother in El Salvador to pay for treatments for her failing kidneys.

“My children, my wife and my mom depend on all this — and me, too,” he said.

Cortez said he visited his parents in 2016 for the first time since he left and was shocked to see the house with six locks on every door to ward off burglars. He didn’t recognize anyone. People had left or died. Strangers stared at him on the street.

“I felt like a foreigner in my own land,” he said. “Everyone is looking at you like you’re from outer space.”

Now, both men said, they are hoarding their savings in case they lose their jobs along with their protected status. Cortez said he would like to replace his old Mitsubishi Montero, with 150,000 miles and a sputtering engine, but won’t risk losing the money.

“It’s ugly,” Contreras said. “Without legal papers, we will lose practically everything.”

Cortez nodded.

“We’ll lose our jobs,” he said. “We’ll lose it all.”

Nick Miroff contributed to this report.