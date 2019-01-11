The HHS inspector general warned in a November report of “significant vulnerabilities” at the Tornillo camp, including inadequate criminal background checks for staff members. (Andres Leighton/AP)

The Trump administration is preparing to close a giant tent camp for migrant teenagers on the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, weeks after a federal watchdog warned the facility had “serious safety and health” concerns.

The “vast majority” of the 850 minors still at the desert facility in Tornillo this week will be released to a parent or sponsor or relocated to other shelters this month, said Kenneth Wolfe, spokesman for the Health and Human Services agency that oversees migrants’ care. Three weeks ago, the camp held 2,800 teens.

“Our goal is to close the temporary unaccompanied alien children program facility in Tornillo as quickly but as safely as possible — for both the unaccompanied alien children and all the personnel who have worked faithfully for months providing excellent care for these vulnerable children,” Wolfe said in a statement.

Nearly 6,200 minors have cycled through Tornillo since the camp opened in June on a dry, sprawling patch of borderland outside of El Paso. The government says teens spent an average of 36 days at the facility.

Tornillo initially opened with 30 days’ funding and swelled over the next seven months into a massive 120-tent camp with room for 3,800 people. As the number of migrant children in government custody reached a record high late last year, HHS was slated to pay up to $367.9 million between mid-September and December to operate the shelter, according to federal records.

In November, HHS Inspector General Daniel R. Levinson warned of “significant vulnerabilities” at the Tornillo camp, including inadequate criminal background checks for staff members.



The issue ignited a political firefight in Texas, with then-U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) calling on the Trump administration to shutter the shelter. O’Rourke, who unsuccessfully challenged Sen. Ted Cruz (R) in the midterm elections and is weighing a run for president, tweeted last month that the camp could close by mid-January.

Advocates for immigrants cheered reports that Tornillo is closing, but worried that the government is still holding teens in large emergency shelters, such as a Homestead, Fla., facility that is adding 1,000 new beds, for a total of 2,350.

Taylor Levy, legal coordinator at Annunciation House, an El Paso nonprofit that aids migrants, said Tornillo was “much too large” to house teenagers. “A ginormous tent city is not the correct location,” she said.

Jonathan Ryan, CEO and president of Raices, a Texas-based organization that offers legal aid to migrants, said the tent city was a “monstrosity of an idea.”

“The closure of Tornillo,” he said, “shows us that public pressure works.”

BCFS, a San Antonio nonprofit that runs the camp, did not respond to requests for comment. The nonprofit specializes in providing emergency housing after natural disasters; some of the tents at Tornillo had sheltered people left homeless by Hurricane Harvey.

The Trump administration opened Tornillo as an emergency overflow camp amid sharply rising numbers of unaccompanied minors coming across the border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended more than 50,000 unaccompanied child migrants last fiscal year, up from 41,435 the year before.

Federal law requires Border Patrol agents to quickly turn over unaccompanied minors to one of more than 100 shelters overseen by HHS’s Administration for Children and Families. They stay there until case workers place the children with a parent or guardian to await a decision on whether they can stay in the United States.

But critics said HHS shelter space also was tight because of new background-check requirements that made it more difficult to find and vet sponsors for the children.

Last year the Trump administration mandated that all residents of a would-be sponsor’s household submit fingerprints to the FBI. The government also said HHS could share information about potential sponsors with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which had not been done in the past.

The new policies left some potential sponsors reluctant to come forward, or unable to convince their housemates to provide fingerprints, because they feared deportation, advocates said. Government shelters swelled to more than 14,600 children, up from 9,200 when President Trump took office two years ago.

HHS eased the fingerprinting requirement last month, saying it generally did not identify new threats to children’s welfare. By this week, the number of minors in custody had fallen to about 11,400, Wolfe said.