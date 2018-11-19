Central American migrants -mostly Hondurans- moving in a caravan towards the United States in hopes of a better life, leave a shelter and head to Mexicali's downtown area in Baja California state, Mexico, on November 19, 2018. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)

Attorneys for immigrant advocacy groups on Monday are asking a federal judge in San Francisco to block the Trump administration from automatically denying asylum protections to migrants who illegally cross the border into the United States.

The hearing underway before U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar in the Northern District of California comes as thousands of Central Americans are waiting in Tijuana to apply for permission to enter lawfully. But they are facing longer wait times and an increasingly inhospitable environment in Mexico that could compel them to sneak over the border instead.

As the Central Americans caravaned toward the border this month, President Trump declared they would be ineligible for asylum if they crossed illegally. He issued a proclamation and a new rule saying border crossers could only qualify for a lesser form of protection that is much harder to get. Only people who line up at legal checkpoints can seek asylum, he said.

Lawyers say the administration violated the Immigration and Nationality Act and the Administrative Procedure Act by swiftly pushing through the new rules and effectively implementing an “asylum ban.” In court records, they argue that the new rules are in “direct violation of Congress’s clear command” that foreigners can apply for refuge anywhere on American soil.

“In the absence of immediate judicial intervention, families in serious danger, including children, could be imminently removed and effectively delivered back to their persecutors without ever having had the chance even to apply for asylum,” the American Civil Liberties Union and others said in court filings on behalf of non-profits that aid migrants.



US authorities fill the Tijuana River with sand mounds and concertina wire at the border line between Mexico and the United States. The Central American migrant caravan trekking toward the United States converged on the US-Mexican border Thursday after more than a month on the road, undeterred by President Trump's deployment of thousands of U.S. troops. (Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump administration officials said the president has broad powers under the law to protect the borders and national security, and invoked the same authority that ultimately allowed him to impose a travel ban on migrants from mostly Muslim majority nations, which the Supreme Court upheld by a 5-to-4 vote in June.

U.S. officials say they are channeling migrants to legal checkpoints where they can seek asylum and undergo background checks to prevent criminals or others from entering the United States.

“The President has sought to halt this dangerous and illegal practice and regain control of the border,” government lawyers said in court filings. They accused advocates of filing the lawsuit only “because they disagree with the Executive Branch’s judgment about how best to secure our southern border.”

“This Court should deny Plaintiffs’ extraordinary request,” the court filings said.

Advocates for immigrants say officials are endangering Central Americans who are fleeing nations with high rates of violence. In the lawsuit, advocates say migrants “cannot reasonably” go to a legal checkpoint because many do not know they even exist or how to find them along the 2,000-mile border.

Even at legal checkpoints, advocates allege that border officials are increasingly turning migrants away or forcing them to wait in long lines.

“These delays in processing asylum seekers can be life-threatening, as individuals are often vulnerable to violence and exploitation while they wait to be processed,” the nonprofits — led by the Berkeley, Calif.-based East Bay Sanctuary Covenant — said in the complaint. “Even shelters outside ports of entry are not always safe, as cartels often infiltrate them.”

As the Central Americans caravaned through Mexico in recent weeks, Mexicans displayed an outpouring of food, clothes and money to help them on their journey. But in Tijuana, the mayor has referred to the migrants as “bums” and a “horde,” and a small group of residents held a protest Sunday morning shouting “No to the invasion!” and “They are terrorists!”

On the U.S. side of the border, Marines have been unspooling barbed wire and U.S. authorities have said they will not permit crowds of migrants to enter.

Illegal border crossings are near historic lows in the United States, but the number of families crossing is at a record high. Trump administration officials claim the rising family migration is a smuggling tactic that migrants use to gain entry into the United States because of legal limits on how long the federal government can detain children.

Despite Trump’s pledge to halt illegal immigration, his administration has been forced to release thousands of families to await deportation hearings, which can take months or years in the backlogged immigration courts.

The Trump administration has suffered repeated defeats in federal courts in California and other parts of the United States, which have temporarily blocked his efforts to end reprieves from deportation for roughly 1 million migrants who arrived in the United States as children or whose homelands were engulfed in natural disasters.

A federal judge in California also ordered the administration to reunite more than 2,500 children who had been forcibly separated from their parents after they crossed the border illegally earlier this year. Trump ended that policy in June amid public outcry.

