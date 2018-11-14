Acting ICE Director Ron Vitiello meets with the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Thursday. (Steve Helber/AP)

Ronald D. Vitiello, President Trump’s pick to run Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will head into a Senate confirmation hearing Thursday amid rising concerns about the agency’s budget and conditions inside its jails.

Vitiello, a 30-year Border Patrol veteran, is ICE’s acting director. Trump tapped him in August to replace Thomas D. Homan, an outspoken leader whose nomination languished for months despite Republican control of the Senate.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, whose tenure in the administration may be nearing its end, named Vitiello acting director in June, calling him “an experienced and well-respected career law enforcement officer who will be a strong advocate for the agency’s workforce.”

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Vitiello has kept a lower profile than Homan, a lightning rod who praised Trump for taking the “handcuffs” off ICE and for rescinding policies that let millions of immigrants skirt deportation. But supporters say Vitiello is no less committed to carrying out the president’s executive order last year to target the nation’s 11 million undocumented immigrants.

ICE is the Department of Homeland Security agency that detains and deports immigrants, including families, for civil violations of immigration law. The agency also includes Homeland Security Investigations, a division that targets drug traffickers, gang members and other crime.

The agency has 20,000 employees, operating in the United States and approximately 46 foreign countries, and a budget of more than $7 billion.

Vitiello, 55, is a Chicago native. He began his career with the Border Patrol in 1985 in Laredo, Tex., and has worked in leadership positions at Customs and Border Protection headquarters since 2010.

Before joining ICE, he served as Customs and Border Protection’s acting deputy commissioner, helping the commissioner oversee 60,000 employees and a $13 billion budget.

Though ICE is smaller, the agency faces intense public scrutiny because it carries out immigration raids inside the United States and is increasingly arresting longtime immigrants with American-born children to comply with Trump’s executive order.

ICE is also grappling with fierce blowback from hundreds of so-called sanctuary cities that limit the agency’s access to state and local jails, cutting off a jail-to-deportation pipeline that has prevented Trump from deporting as many immigrants as his predecessor.

The Trump administration is on track to deport more than 250,000 immigrants this year, an increase from fiscal 2017, but still lower than the 2014 peak of more than 300,000 under the Obama administration.

About 44 percent of those deported as of June 30 had no criminal records, according to data maintained by ICE.

Vitiello’s hearing comes at a time when Democrats are poised to take control of the House in January and are intensifying their scrutiny of the agency following reports of overspending and troubling conditions in immigration jails.

In October, a report issued by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General said an unannounced visit to a private, for-profit immigration jail in California discovered cells with nooses dangling from air vents, poor dental care and other violations of federal detention standards. The facility is run by GEO Group, which owns and operates 71 federal prisons and detention centers nationwide.

Democrats have also criticized DHS for transferring funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies to immigration enforcement to cover its costs. In August, ICE asked Congress for an additional $1 billion to cover rising costs associated with arrests and deportations.

Congress funded ICE for an average of 40,520 beds per day, but in September the agency detained as many as 44,000 a day.

ICE spokeswoman Danielle Bennett said the agency’s average daily number of detainees was 42,105 so far this fiscal year.