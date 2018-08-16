

Instructor Daniel McCall simulates the swearing in process for immigrants at a citizenship class in Gaithersburg, Md. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

The free citizenship class at the Gaithersburg Library usually runs about 12 weeks, but Yeslis Martínez has come back every Tuesday for over a year.

A permanent resident from El Salvador, Martínez filled out an application for naturalization last September. She got her fingerprints taken a few weeks later. Every day, she would study test questions and go online to check the status of her paperwork.

She keeps waiting — and returning to the class — to practice for an interview she thought she would have had by last December.

“I felt so excited. I would think, ‘Yeslis, you’re going to become a citizen,” she said. “But it kept taking longer, and my spirit started to fall . . . That feeling of hope just kind of stopped.”

Since President Trump announced his candidacy by denouncing illegal immigration and vowing to close off the southern border, there’s been a sharp spike in the number of permanent U.S. residents applying for naturalization.

Application forms doubled in length during the Obama administration, including dozens of new questions about “good moral character,” and advocates say the Trump administration is interviewing applicants more extensively and appears to be scrutinizing their documents more closely.

The result is a growing backlog of citizenship applications, at a time when Trump’s immigration crackdown has made non-citizens feel like they are at risk.

In 2014, the average time to go through the entire naturalization process was about five months. Now, it takes almost twice as long. The number of pending applications has more than doubled — 753,352 as of March 31, the most recent date for which data is available. The backlog is especially pronounced in immigrant-heavy jurisdictions like Washington D.C. and Maryland, where wait times can reach 16 or 17 months.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services spokesman Michael Bars said that his agency “has not changed the manner in which applications for naturalization have been adjudicated,” noting that the number of people who become citizens each year has remained “virtually unchanged.”

But Joshua Hoyt, the director of the National Partnership for New Americans, an association of immigrant advocacy groups, said the agency’s failure to keep up with the growing demand acts as a “second wall.”

“People are waiting in good faith for something that’s their right,” he said. “Backlog numbers have increased dramatically, and it appears that nothing has been done to reduce them.”

Citizenship applications tend to peak around presidential election years, and this past cycle was no different. But 17 months after President Trump’s inauguration, numbers are still high compared to historical trends.

Sookyung Oh, the D.C. area director of the National Korean American Service & Education Consortium, said Trump’s immigration crackdown — which has affected many who in the past would not have been targeted — have fueled greater interest in the naturalization clinics her organization runs for Asian immigrants in Northern Virginia.

“For the most part, people are doing it now because they’re afraid,” Oh said. “It’s not that they want to vote in 2020. It’s that they want to protect themselves and their families and the best way they can do that is through naturalization.”

Although Martínez has been eligible to apply for citizenship since 2016, she did not fill out an application until after the government announced it would terminate Temporary Protected Status for Salvadorans. Her mother has TPS, and Yeslis said she hoped that if she became a citizen, she could sponsor her mother as well.

One of Martínez’s classmates in Gaithersburg, Leonida Alvarez, has had a green card since moving to the United States from Nicaragua in 1984. But she only recently decided to apply for citizenship, at the urging of her children. Experts say many other long-eligible permanent residents are taking similar steps.

“It’s very hard now. There’s a kind of racism where they don’t want Hispanics,” Alvarez said. “You wonder if certain things might happen to you.”

It’s not just more applications, though. Experts and advocates say that more stringent policies and forms — instituted by both the Trump and Obama administrations — have prevented USCIS from keeping up with the growing demand.

In 2014, the office expanded its citizenship application form from 10 to 21 pages, including an expanded section on “good moral character.”

Applicants now must say, for instance, if they’ve ever been a member of an insurgent group, or if they’ve ever been involved with — or targeted by — genocide.

Yana Cascioffe, who coordinates the citizenship class in Gaithersburg, said these longer forms also have an effect on processing times: Because every question on the written application form must also be asked in person by a USCIS officer during the citizenship interview, sessions that used to take 30 minutes are now typically twice that long.

“USCIS is generally trying to be more vigilant and generally trying to pay more attention to every application and every detail,” Cascioffe said. “They’re definitely looking into people’s pasts more than they have before.”

In June, USCIS said that it was investigating thousands of old records to rescind citizenship from applicants who may have committed fraud.

In addition, the office recently announced it would allow its officers to outright reject applications with missing pieces, rather than alerting the applicant about the mistake so they can address it.

Bars, the USCIS spokesman, said in a statement that his agency is “committed to adjudicating all petitions, applications and requests fairly, efficiently, and effectively on a case-by-case basis to determine if they meet all standards.”

“We reject the false and inaccurate claims of those fundamentally opposed to this effort,” he said.

Almost 50 mayors nationwide — including D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) — signed onto a letter last month from the partnership to USCIS Director L. Francis Cissna, calling on the office to release a plan detailing how it will reduce the backlog.

Martínez, meanwhile, keeps waiting for the moment she can call herself a U.S. citizen. “God willing, I think it will be exciting,” she said. “I imagine getting goosebumps if they tell me I pass.



For now, she comes back to the library in Gaithersburg every Tuesday, where her instructor goes through the test questions she knows by heart.