The building was completed in 1978. Those who plan to watch the implosion on television include Paula Jacobson. The retired Dominion employee worked in the building for about 18 years and said she has fond memories of sitting on a plaza outside the building and having lunch.
“It’s had a good life, but it had seen better days,” she said.
Crews have been placing 3,270 pounds of dynamite in beams, columns and walls. The implosion is expected to take place at 7 a.m.
