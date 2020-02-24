Odlum was the Washingtonian who in 1878 opened a swimming school on E Street NW called the Natatorium. When the school failed in 1882, he cast around for other things to do. As I recounted in Monday’s column, Odlum fell in with Paul Boyton — a.k.a., the man in the rubber suit — who barnstormed around the world in an inflatable, vulcanized outfit.

The two had teamed up for daredevil displays on the Potomac. While Boyton paddled around like a human canoe, Odlum jumped from a 100-foot pole erected on the Mary Washington, an excursion steamer. Odlum was badly bruised in the process. The swaying pole, he said, had made a clean jump difficult. A bridge would be much better.

The span over New York’s East River seemed the perfect platform, in all senses of that word. Police arrested Odlum on it twice, fearful he was preparing to jump. One arrest came in 1882, before the bridge was even completed.

In the spring of 1885, Odlum wrote his old friend Boyton, informing him he was planning to open another swimming school, this one at Old Point Comfort, Va., at the mouth of the James River. A successful jump from the Brooklyn Bridge would gain publicity for the endeavor.

On May 19, 1885, Odlum went to a bar Boyton owned in Manhattan called the Ship. Gathered there were what New York newspapers later characterized as “sporting men.” These were prizefighters, wrestlers, actors and gamblers. They placed wagers on whether Odlum would succeed.

“I never felt better in my life,” Odlum told a reporter from the New York Herald. “And I hope the police will not interfere and make me nervous when I jump.” Then he left with friends for the bridge. Boyton departed to board a tugboat called the Charles Runyon that he’d chartered for journalists and witnesses to watch the jump.

Odlum’s family in Washington opposed his stunts. His sister, Charlotte Smith, had tipped off the New York City police that something was up. To evade them, Odlum wore two sets of clothing that afternoon. A jacket and blue trousers covered his regular swimming outfit of two pairs of white trunks and a light red shirt embroidered with his initials: “R.E.O.”

Odlum and his friends split into two groups. An acquaintance named James Haggart got into a cab while Odlum got into a delivery wagon.

When the cab had passed beyond the middle of the Brooklyn Bridge, it stopped and Haggart got out. As he began to take off his clothes, the police descended on him. The ruse had worked.

Seven carriage lengths behind the cab was Odlum’s wagon. He emerged and mounted the parapet. It was 5:30 p.m. Odlum jumped.

Wrote a journalist watching from the boat below: “All eyes were turned upward toward the little speck high up in the air as it came down like a rod.”

Odlum knew he had to enter the water feet first. He held his left arm at his side, his right arm pointed straight up. He looked like a vertical Superman.

Odlum held the position for 100 feet, but 40 feet from the water’s surface his body began to twist. He may have been weak, suffering from malaria contracted at a beach resort in Virginia. Or he could have been buffeted by the wind. Whatever the cause, Odlum was unable to straighten himself.

He hit the water on his side, sending a plume 20 feet into the air.

Paul Boyton dove from the bow of the Charles Runyon and began swimming toward Odlum, who was soon lifted aboard the boat.

“Bob, how do you feel, how are you?” Boyton asked.

Odlum moved his lips silently, frothy blood trickling from the corners of his mouth.

“What kind of jump did I make?” he managed to whisper.

“First class, my boy,” said Boyton. “You’ll be all right in a little while.”

“It’s all right, Cap,” Odlum whispered. “It’s all right.”

By the time the tugboat had reached the shore, Odlum was dead.

And almost immediately, Paul Boyton began defending his actions.

“Captain Boyton,” one journalist wrote, “declares that he discouraged the attempt in every way.”

Tomorrow: Bob Odlum’s grieving mother fires back.