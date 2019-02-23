Columnist

As often happens with even the best-planned road trips, the cars were late to depart.

On July 6, 1909, a day after something called The Washington Post Floral-Flag Parade sent flower-bedecked vehicles up Pennsylvania Avenue NW, a pair of “scout cars” were scheduled to leave on an expedition to reconnoiter the best route from the District to Richmond.

One car was sponsored by The Washington Post, the other by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, two newspapers that were unabashed boosters for better roads in the United States.

What was called the good-roads movement had arisen 30 years earlier, started by bicycle enthusiasts, or “wheelmen,” as they were known then. Cyclists realized it was no use having this nifty invention — a machine that for the first time allowed people to travel fair distances over ground under their own power — if roads were impassable or nonexistent.

As automobile ownership increased, motorists took over the movement (the first salvo, perhaps, in the continuing battle between four wheels and two).

In 1909, it was estimated that only 2 percent of U.S. roads were improved with crushed stone. Most were dirt, riven with potholes when dry and transformed into axle-sucking mud when wet.

The Post and the Times-Dispatch were apparently inspired by an even more ambitious effort by the New York Herald and the Atlanta Journal. Those papers teamed up to send a pair of cars between their two cities. The Herald and Journal cars arrived in Washington on June 23 and were greeted by President Taft. Two weeks later — on July 6, a Tuesday — The Post and Times-Dispatch cars set off.

The Post car was made by Wayne Automobile of Michigan. It was driven by its owner, A.D. Borton, and carried Harry A. Colman and Harry E. Duckstein of this paper and J.E. Pennybacker, the federal government’s roads czar.

The Times-Dispatch passengers — St. George Bryan, the paper’s business manager, and Allen Potts, managing editor; and Charles C. Carlin, representative from Virginia’s 8th District — were aboard a six-cylinder Stevens-Duryea driven by E.D. Hotchkiss, “a millionaire automobilist.”

The 8 a.m. departure was delayed nearly three hours by rain. The trip to Alexandria was marred by a bad stretch of crumbling macadam, though the lunch there was enjoyable. (The scouts would stop often to “preach the gospel of good roads” to interested parties.)

Alexandria to Fairfax was fairly decent, but Fairfax to Manassas was distinctly poor, with some steep grades. Things only worsened from there, as the cars followed what is roughly Route 28 today. Near Catlett in Fauquier County, the drivers had to weave their way around boulders. The Wayne caught one of its hubs on a massive stone.

It soldiered on for a few more miles, then broke down while crossing Jonas Ford in Brandy Station, six miles north of Culpeper. Today, there is a Walmart Supercenter not far from where The Post car gave out, but back then there wasn’t. The car was towed to Culpeper by a team of horses.

The Post telegraphed Washington for a new car while the Times-Dispatch vehicle continued on to Orange for the night. On Wednesday, The Post’s replacement vehicle arrived. It traveled a quarter-mile before it too broke down. The Post’s good-roads crew would arrive in Richmond on Thursday morning by train.

The Stevens-Duryea of the Times-Dispatch had better luck. More than a dozen cars from Richmond drove out to meet it and accompany it home. They had to dodge a pile of stones placed in the road by some youngsters.

“A childish prank,” the Times Dispatch said.

There was great excitement as the caravan entered Richmond. Wrote the Times-Dispatch: “Country people left their teams and their hoes in the field; mothers left their sewing and their cooking, and children left their games to come out and look at the good roads scouts go rushing by. They waved frantically, and cheered with lusty, encouraging voices until they were lost in a cloud of dust.”

On July 10, The Post team returned to Washington, this time aboard a Stevens-Duryea loaned by W.F. Gordon of Gordon Motor, a local car dealer. He knew good publicity when he saw it.

Upon his return, Pennybacker, the federal official, suggested that a road between Washington and Richmond be called the “Post-Dispatch Highway.”

Cynics may have noticed a brief story that appeared that same day in East Coast newspapers. It was headlined “Killed By Dreaded Auto” and read:

“Major J.W. Long, U.S.A., retired army officer, was run down today by an automobile, carried to the Russian Embassy, and died three hours later at the Emergency Hospital.

“Major Long had an aversion to automobiles, and two days ago declared: ‘If I had my way, I would smash and burn every automobile in the District of Columbia.’ ”

