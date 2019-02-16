This car was among the entries in The Washington Post’s Floral-Flag Parade of July 5, 1909. It was not one of the winners. (Collection of Alan Mays)

Columnist

From your columns I know you to be interested in the history of the Washington area, so I am writing to ask if The Washington Post has an interest in unusual items from its own past. From the estate of an aunt, I somehow came into possession of a tall, silver loving cup trophy that has inscribed on it “Washington Post, Floral-Flag Parade, Arthur C. Moses, July 5, 1909.” Might there be a home at The Post for an item such as this?

— Betsy Barnett, Washington

“The Washington Post March,” the rousing tune this newspaper commissioned from John Philip Sousa in 1889 for a young writers contest, is famous the world over. The Washington Post Floral-Flag Parade is not.

But what an event it must have been! Imagine 100,000 people lining Pennsylvania Avenue NW and cheering as nearly 200 gaily decorated motorcars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles rolled down the street, each bedecked in Old Glory and fragrant bouquets and garlands.

Why would The Post sponsor such a parade? It was obviously good publicity for the paper, which plugged the event ceaselessly in the weeks leading up to it. (It’s telling that Answer Man could find no mention of The Post’s flowery auto pageant in the rival Evening Star.)

But there was another reason The Post wanted to draw Washingtonians downtown: to prevent them from celebrating Independence Day on their own.



A silver cup was the top prize. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

The parade was part of the city’s first “safe and sane” Fourth of July. City leaders were tired of Washingtonians celebrating Independence Day by blowing themselves up. Too often, city commissioner Henry Litchfield West wrote, the Fourth of July included “the awful accompaniment of hospitals filled and homes made sorrowful by tragedy and injury.”

Some District neighborhood groups offered organized fireworks programs — there was a “Sane Fourthers” pyrotechnic display on the Ellipse — but in 1909 the sale of fireworks to individuals was banned.

Coverage of the parade was breathless in The Post, with special emphasis placed on the range of valuable prizes. Third-place winners in each category would receive medallions. Second-place winners would get new tires. First-place winners would get trophies.

The grand prize was a solid silver loving cup nearly 16 inches tall and valued at $300. The prize for the woman driving the most beautiful car was a $200 diamond ring.

The prizes — “the most handsome souvenirs that artistic skill could furnish,” according to The Post — were furnished by R. Harris & Co., local jewelers. Anyone who wanted to see them could look in the window of Ogram’s Pharmacy at 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, where they were on display in the days leading up to the parade.

For whatever reason, organized Independence Day celebrations in 1909 took place on July 5, a Monday. Cars began lining up at 5 p.m. near the newspaper’s office, then at 13th and E streets NW. Each driver was given a number and a souvenir enamel button. At 5:30 they set off on a route that took them up Pennsylvania Avenue, past the White House and then to the Speedway, a road in West Potomac Park.

The judges had their work cut out for them. One car was decorated to resemble the Civil War ironclad Merrimack, complete with three children in sailor’s outfits sitting on the bow. Another looked like an airship and had a tin propeller.

Arthur C. Moses — a businessman active in philanthropic causes in the city and later the owner of the Burlington Hotel — drove a car topped by a canopy and a large basket of pink flowers. He was awarded top prize in the gasoline and steam car category.

The grand-prize winner was William F. Matteson, whose open-topped automobile looked as if it was being pulled by a giant swan. Two ribbons from the swan’s beak led back to a little girl holding the reins.

Said Matteson, a real estate man: “I certainly shall enter my cars in future parades, not only for the prizes, which I feel sure I’ll win, but because it makes one happy to be in such beautiful pageants, and the processions do the city a great deal of good.”

The parade drew what was then the biggest non-inauguration crowd to Pennsylvania Avenue. This was proof, The Post editorialized, “that the spirit of pageantry needs but the invitation and the occasion to become a strong and vigorous factor in American life.”

The paper opined that the enthusiastic turnout showed “the people of Washington would enter heartily into an annual pageant which, if properly planned and executed, might become world-famous.”

Alas, The Washington Post’s Floral-Flag Parade did not catch on. The automobile, however, did.

And that silver loving cup? It is on display in Answer Man’s office, a century after it left The Post.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.