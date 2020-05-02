The zoo director was embarking on one of the Smithsonian’s largest-ever expeditions, one he hoped would net hundreds of live specimens for the zoo: mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians . . .

But one animal quite literally stood above the others on his wanted list. Before leaving Washington, Mann told a reporter from the Evening Star: “Yes sir. I’ve just gotta get those kids a giraffe if I have to stay in the jungles the rest of my days. I certainly wouldn’t have the nerve to show my face again if the chief object of this expedition fails.”

The lack of a giraffe was a sore point at the National Zoo. Giraffes were expensive to buy from exotic-animal dealers and — with their long necks and delicate legs — notoriously difficult to ship long distances. Newspaper columnists blamed Congress for not forking over the money that would allow the District’s children to gaze upon this wondrous beast.

And then auto magnate Walter P. Chrysler agreed to fund an expedition to East Africa. As word spread, so did excitement — and offers from people hoping to sign on to the trip. As a newspaper wrote: “Each mail brings fresh floods of letters to Dr. Mann from points farther and farther distant, offering the services of eager adventurers — grown men as well as youngsters.”

Such entreaties were politely rejected. Instead, a group of naturalists accompanied Mann, as did a cameraman from the Pathé newsreel company. The Freedmen’s Hospital in Washington provided medical supplies. Chrysler threw in a truck, specially modified at the company’s London factory. Also on board the ship were wooden crates reinforced with iron. Others would be built in the field.

The party set up headquarters in Dodoma, halfway between Dar es Salaam and Lake Tanganyika, and made forays into the bush. The animal hunts were grueling work, employing hundreds of native Africans who, of course, knew the ways of the animals better than the visitors.

Before leaving Washington, Mann had explained that the most practical way to procure an animal as large as a rhino was to kill a mother and take her baby.

“That doesn’t sound humane to some people, I know, but there really is nothing cruel about it,” he said. “You see, we’re going to take mighty good care of the orphans, and a baby rhino won’t miss his mother after a day or two.”

As it happened, it was unnecessary to kill any mothers. And though 22 rhinos were spotted, none were captured. As for giraffes, two got away before a third was corralled at the end of August, just as the expedition was wrapping up.

Word of the giraffe was wired back to Washington, where the Evening Star was holding a naming contest. The paper fired off a telegram to Africa demanding to know the sex.

Mann wired back a single word: “Boy.”

Mildred Smith, 12, of Bethesda suggested the winning name: Hi-Boy.

But as the ship bearing the menagerie approached Boston in October, it was announced that the original giraffe had died before even being loaded. Fortunately, Mann had been able to quickly buy two giraffes from the government of Sudan. Now a name was needed for the female. Nine-year-old Herbert Martyn Jr. of the District won with Dot.

The 1,700 animals collected on the Smithsonian-Chrysler Expedition — including baboons, gnus, impala, hyenas, wart hogs, tawny-chested eagles and parrots — nearly doubled the National Zoo’s population. The giraffes were the stars, their presence setting attendance records.

“It would seem as if they dance as they move over the floor,” wrote one admiring journalist.

In “Tall Blondes: A Book About Giraffes,” author Lynn Sherr recounts how Mann watched as the zoo’s head animal keeper, William Blackburne, first stepped into the cage with Hi-Boy and Dot.

“He petted one, and received a vicious kick in his ribs,” Mann wrote in 1930. “When he came out of the cage I asked him if the kick had hurt, but he replied, ‘No, it is a pleasure to be kicked by a giraffe in my own zoo.’”

The pleasure was short-lived. The giraffes were housed at one end of the bird house, the roof of which had been raised to accommodate them. Critics said it was too dark and small a home. Hi-Boy showed symptoms of rickets before dying on Nov. 27, 1927. Three months later, Dot was dead of an apparent kidney infection.

It would be a decade before a giraffe again called Washington home.

Next week: Meet the 9-year-old journalist who agitated for another giraffe for the National Zoo.