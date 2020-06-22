There were many conflicting accounts of Leroy Keys’s death on March 8, 1938. But two facts were indisputable: Keys was black and the District police officer who shot him was white.

If the Keys case garnered more coverage in the white press than the typical black victim of the police, it may have been because he was a veteran who had served in the Navy during the Great War and because he could be luridly tagged in headlines as a “maniac.”

AD

Keys had returned from the war “shell-shocked,” in the parlance of the time. On March 8, he thought he was back in battle. “The Germans are after me,” he shouted that morning. “I fought them once and I’ll fight them again.”

AD

It wasn’t the Germans. It was two District police officers answering a call that a man with a knife was in front of his house.

“Please don’t shoot my brother,” Keys’s sister, Lottie Mitchell, pleaded with them.

Keys was clearly a troubled man. He had been treated at St. Elizabeths for what today we would call PTSD. On the day he was killed, Keys’s family was trying to get him into Mount Alto, a veterans’ hospital in Glover Park. His mother, Ella Keys Briggs, had always been able to calm him, but she was away.

AD

The two officers — John W. Nally and Robert M. Henry — said that after they confronted Keys, he ran inside his apartment, locked the door and refused to come out. They said he broke a window and began throwing things at them, including tools from a tool chest.

It’s that little detail that I find so sad. After the war, Keys had worked as an auto mechanic. Those tools must have been precious to him.

AD

The standoff continued for an hour. Police said Keys set fire to lace curtains in his apartment and that this is what prompted them to use their weapons. They feared for the safety of the building’s other tenants.

But a next-door neighbor, Mattie M. Woodford, said the fire was started by the officers’ guns. Another neighbor, Velma Boyd, said she saw an officer standing on the bumper of an automobile and firing into the window.

AD

The two officers said they fired two shots each, although, to Mitchell — Keys’s distraught sister — it sounded “like a million shots.”

Witnesses reported hearing one of the officers say “I got him.”

Keys had been struck three times: in the left chest, in his groin and in his arm. At first, it wasn’t clear which officer had fired the fatal shot, but an autopsy revealed it was Nally, the son of a police officer.

AD

“We only wanted to scare him into the open,” Nally later testified. “In fact, I couldn’t even see him when I shot.”

Keys’s sister later testified that after she was allowed back into the home, she watched as an officer took one of her bread knives and laid it on the living room floor.

AD

To some in Washington, the killing of Keys was justified. To others, he was the latest victim of a racist police department. To these people, the issue was this: Would a white veteran have been shot dead in his own home by the police?

“Rather than de-escalate and subdue him, they shoot him,” said George Derek Musgrove, associate professor of history at the University of Maryland Baltimore County and co-author of “Chocolate City: A History of Race and Democracy in the Nation’s Capital.”

In the following six months, four different panels would ponder the shooting of Leroy Keys and whether Nally had acted appropriately.

AD

At the same time, groups such as the National Negro Congress, the Federation of Civic Associations and the Pleasant Plains Civic Association would organize to demand changes in policing.

AD

“The Keys case was important because it galvanized this movement that had started already in the mid-1930s to protest police brutality,” said Colby College’s Chris Myers Asch, the co-author of “Chocolate City.”

But first, Leroy Keys had to be buried. On March 14, he was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

Tomorrow: Washington’s African American community demands answers.