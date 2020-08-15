The tree is no longer there and the marker is difficult to find, in the northeast corner of the parking lot.

— Alex Dickman, Arlington

Answer Man is embarrassed to report that he received this query last year and is only now getting around to answering it. Since then, the marker in question has been removed. But let’s talk about it anyway.

On May 30, 1952, Arlington County’s Memorial Day activities included a parade from Clarendon that ended at the courthouse. There, Mrs. Walter J. Moore, president of the Arlington Memorial Chapter of American Gold Star Mothers Inc., unveiled a plaque marking the Mothers’ Tree.

Who were — who are — the Gold Star Mothers?

Their story starts with a Washingtonian named George Vaughan Siebold. When World War I broke out, Siebold traveled to Canada to learn to fly. He was eventually posted to Europe, where he joined a Royal Air Force squadron — the United States had not yet entered the war — and was decorated for his prowess. He shot down several enemy planes.

On Aug. 26, 1918, Siebold — his squadron now part of U.S. forces — was flying near Baupaume in northern France when his Sopwith Camel was attacked by a German Fokker. Siebold, 23, was killed, his body never recovered.

It was the practice of families of those serving in the Great War to display in the window a banner emblazoned with a blue star. If their son was killed, they would hang a gold star over the blue.

Siebold’s mother, Grace, felt that Gold Star Mothers shared a special, if tragic, bond. In 1928, she founded the American Gold Star Mothers. Members would support each other while also helping veterans who still carried the wounds of war.

“She felt that organizations like the VFW and the American Legion had mixed missions as far as she was concerned,” said Holly S. Fenelon, author of “That Knock at the Door: The History of Gold Star Mothers in America.”

Said Fenelon: “She thought Gold Star Mothers could accomplish their mission better if they were an organization unto themselves.”

AGSM chapters sprang up around the country, including in Arlington. The early 1950s — when that tree was dedicated — was an especially active era for the group.

It was also a somewhat controversial one. The leader of the Gold Star Mothers at the time was a Californian named Eleanor Boyd who had lost two sons in World War II. Boyd enforced strict membership requirements. One was that stepmothers were not allowed. Another was that a child had to have been killed during wartime. (Both requirements have since been relaxed.)

Chafing at the rules — and finding Boyd overbearing — some members split off in 1950 to found the National Gold Star Mothers. This led to such uncomfortable moments as Memorial Day in 1950, when the “National” group laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknowns at 10:15 a.m. and the “American” group followed suit at 1 p.m.

Boyd eventually sued the upstart organization.

“But I don’t see where the confusion comes in,” said Evangeline Trenchard, head of the rival NGSM. “A baseball fan has both the American League and the National League to contend with.”

National Gold Star Mothers continued on its parallel track until the 1960s, when it appears to have petered out. The Gold Star Mothers of America is still around, headquartered in a house in Kalorama. On Sept. 27, the organization will celebrate its annual Gold Star Mothers Sunday. The group has fewer members now than at its height — about 1,050 — but its mission remains vital, Fenelon said.

“They help the nation remember that people are out there working and dying for freedom,” she said. “Those women are dedicated to service. They are dedicated to peace. Their message is: These soldiers will not be forgotten.”

A stone marker, on the other hand, may be forgotten, especially when the tree it marks has died.

There are two other memorial trees at 15th and Courthouse: The World War Memorial Tree — its plaque listing the names of 10 Arlington men killed in World War I — and the Mother’s Tree, dedicated in 1924. Both were put up by the Women’s Civic Club of Clarendon.

Kevin Stalica, park manager for Arlington County, said the Gold Star Mothers marker is safely in storage.

In June, a handsome new garden was dedicated in that space. It was created by the Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia to honor Moms Demand Action, an organization dedicated to addressing gun violence. Answer Man will leave it to others to explore the symbolism of replacing a marker dedicated to Americans killed by foreigners with one that honors Americans killed by other Americans.