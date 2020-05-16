— Joe O’Connell, Gaithersburg

On April 26, 1906, Capt. Irving Houston walked onto the deck of the Levin J. Marvel as it prepared to leave Norfolk. Houston had only recently taken command of the three-masted schooner, which held a load of lumber from North Carolina destined for New York.

Some in the crew had noticed that the captain seemed melancholy, though none was certain why. When the sound of a gunshot rang out, they looked toward the bow in time to see Houston crumple to the deck, a revolver in his hand. The captain had shot himself in the chest.

Houston was taken to Norfolk Protestant Hospital where, miraculously, doctors expected him to recover. Why had he attempted suicide? A reporter from the Baltimore Sun speculated: “Some mariners believed that he was sea shy and shrank from taking the vessel out.”

The sea can be an unpredictable and unforgiving thing.

The Marvel continued to carry cargo along the East Coast until it became obsolete and wound up sitting at a dock, its wood buckling, its seams getting loose, its fittings tarnishing. In the 1940s, the 128-foot sailboat was refitted as an overnight sightseeing vessel for paying customers.

On Aug. 9, 1955, 23 vacationers and a crew of four boarded the Marvel in Annapolis. “Enjoy a different vacation on Chesapeake Bay,” read an ad in the Evening Star that the Marvel’s passengers may have seen. “Windjammers are fun.”

The Marvel was captained by John Meckling, who had purchased it a year earlier. His nautical experience was primarily service as a ship fireman in the Coast Guard during World War II.

As the Marvel departed Annapolis for a five-day cruise, reports were coming in that Hurricane Connie had formed 300 miles east-northeast of Nassau. Small-craft warnings were issued from North Carolina to Rhode Island.

If anything, there was too little wind in the Chesapeake. The skies were clear for the next few days as the Marvel sailed to Poplar Island, Oxford and Cambridge, anchoring for passengers to swim, fish and sightsee.

Severe weather continued to be forecast, but this did not worry Meckling. On the evening of Aug. 11 — the last night of the Marvel’s existence — he did not listen to the radio. The passengers had gone to bed and Meckling did not want to disturb them. If he had, he may have heard that a hurricane warning extended from the Virginia Capes to Manasquan, N.J.

The next day, Meckling pointed the Marvel north in an attempt to return to Annapolis. He had finally heard the hurricane alert on the radio. This was moot. The evidence was everywhere. Visibility had dropped to 100 yards, the water churned by winds up to 60 mph.

When the head winds became too strong, Meckling gave up on reaching Annapolis and decided to ride out the storm. He lowered all but one sail then dropped anchor near North Beach on Maryland’s Western Shore.

When the anchor tore loose, Meckling dropped another. The ship began to take on water. The bilge pump had trouble keeping up and then failed.

Fearful that anyone above deck would be swept overboard, Meckling gathered the passengers in the cabin. He instructed them to tie themselves together with rope and reviewed the protocol for abandoning ship.

Pounded by the wind and 10- to 15-foot seas, the Marvel was forced closer to shore. Before any sort of orderly exit could begin, the ship turned broadside to the wind and the stern lifted up. The craft rolled over twice, snapping the masts and scattering passengers, before coming to rest on its starboard side in 21 feet of water.

Some passengers clung to bits of wreckage. Others floated to shore. Six people were saved when they were able to swim to a duck blind and were rescued by William MacWilliams and George M. Kellam Jr., who made three trips in their outboard-powered skiff to ferry people to safety.

But others were not so fortunate. Fourteen people perished, including four members of the Nevin family of Baldwin, N.Y.: 13-year-old Hillard Nevin Jr., his sister Hilary, 9, and their parents.

The Marvel was not licensed to carry passengers, but it turned out it didn’t have to be. The Coast Guard had jurisdiction over vessels weighing over 700 gross tons. The Marvel weighed 183.

In 1956, Meckling stood trial for negligence and manslaughter. He faced 11 years in prison if convicted. A judge found him guilty of negligence but acquitted him of manslaughter. He received a year’s suspended sentence and a year’s probation.

In May 1956, Congress passed a law requiring the inspection and certification of any vessel carrying more than six passengers. This was because of the Marvel tragedy. Sometimes it pays to be sea shy.

