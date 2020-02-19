That was back when teens adhered to the practices recommended in a training film called “A Hard Day’s Night.”

On Tuesday, Asher will return to Alexandria to perform at the Birchmere. Thursday he’ll be at Rams Head Onstage in Annapolis. The show is called “Peter and Jeremy.” Jeremy Clyde fills the role of Asher’s late partner, Gordon Waller, and Asher fills the role of Clyde’s retired partner, Chad Stuart.

Asher said the pairing makes sense. Back in the day, people were forever mistaking the groups for each other.

“I get to sing [Chad and Jeremy’s] ‘A Summer Song’ and ‘Yesterday’s Gone,’ and he gets to sing [Peter and Gordon’s] ‘A World Without Love.’ Even the order of the names was solved. He’s always been ‘and Jeremy.’ I’ve never been ‘and Peter.’ ”

The real “ands” that matter with Peter Asher are the ones separating all the things he’s done: child actor and pop star and A&R director for Apple Records and manager of James Taylor and producer of Linda Ronstadt. . . .

“I like doing stuff,” Asher said by way of explanation. “I’ve always had a lot of energy. Even now, at 75, I still wake up raring to do things and think of things to do. And part of it, of course, is luck. . . . What all these various things have in common is that when I see a path to something interesting, I’ll take it.”

Oh, and author. Asher’s book “The Beatles From A to Zed” was published last year. It employs a gently alphabetical structure to riff on the work of the Fab Four.

The book is wonderfully discursive, bouncing around on the page like a stereo signal ping-ponging in the headphones. One minute Asher is explaining how the introduction in 1958 of U.S.-style parking meters to London led to the Beatles song “Lovely Rita,” the next he’s examining an obscure 1992 George Harrison tune called “Ride Rajbun” and wondering whether Oscar Wilde ever played cricket. (Asher rather doubts it.)

Asher was well-prepared to write about the Beatles. His sister Jane was engaged to Paul McCartney. For a few years, McCartney even lived in the Asher family’s home at 57 Wimpole St., London. Asher got to hear Beatles songs before they were Beatles songs.

“I was not there while they were writing songs,” Asher said. “That’s a fairly private art. In some cases I heard the songs the minute they were presentable.”

Sometimes he even heard them before that. When McCartney first strummed “A World Without Love” for him, it didn’t have a bridge.

“Paul had abandoned it,” said Asher. The Beatle was generous enough to finish the song and give it to Peter and Gordon, for whom it went to No. 1.

“Yesterday” was born on Wimpole Street, too. McCartney woke up one morning with the melody fully formed. Certain he must have accidentally stolen it from somewhere, he went around singing it to people.

“The first person was probably my mother,” Asher said. That was Margaret Asher, who happened to have taught oboe to Beatles producer George Martin.

There’s oboe on the Peter and Gordon song “If I Were You.” Was that Mum?

“No,” Asher said. “We went with the oboe session player du jour. I’m not sure why not. It would have been kind of cool. But the reason the oboe is there, undoubtedly, is her. I had grown up surrounded by oboes and their sound. Clearly I either had to start hating the oboe or loving it. I loved it — and still do.”

How, in a country as class-obsessed as England, did a lower-class guy like Paul McCartney fit into the bosom of a family as posh as the Ashers, where Mum was a classical musician, dad a physician and Peter a philosophy student?

Said Asher: “Paul’s an incredibly brilliant, adaptable, inquisitive, curious person who could more than hold his own in what was to him a somewhat different, possibly more intellectually challenging, environment. He’s a complete genius. There you go.”

Asher has spent his life around great art — and even helped create some himself. Where does art come from?

“I’ve never had any doubt: inside your head,” he said. “I think a lot of people don’t feel that way. . . . At the Grammys, God gets thanked more than any particular record producer.”

Record-setting

Asher produced Linda Ronstadt’s sublime 1974 album “Heart Like a Wheel,” some of which was recorded at Track Recorders in Silver Spring. Asher wasn’t here for those sessions, which probably involved Little Feat’s Lowell George and engineer George Massenburg.

But here’s an odd synchronicity: Years ago I picked up “Peter and Gordon’s Greatest Hits” in the dollar bin at Joe’s Record Paradise. The previous owner — a certain Sue Miller — had inked her name on the cover.

As I was researching this column I came across a Teen page in the Evening Star featuring a letter from a reader complaining the paper hadn’t covered the duo’s appearance in sufficient detail. The letter-writer signed her name “Susan Miller (The future Mrs. Peter Asher).”

Sue, sorry you never married Peter. Do you want your record back?