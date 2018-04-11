{comment_count=0, correction_html=, keywords=[washington dc riots 1968, washington dc pilot district project, great society projects, community policing washington, marion barry history, ], web_headline=In 1968, social scientists tried to help D.C.’s cops and inner city residents get along, deck=, site_service={parent=/, in_the_news={in_the_news_usefeature=sitewide, in_the_news_usebasepage=/in-the-news-forsections/, in_the_news_usesectionbar=true}, social={archives=, twitter=https://twitter.com/postlocal, rss=http://feeds.washingtonpost.com/rss/local, facebook=https://www.facebook.com/postlocal}, site_topper={social_link_display_order=null, display_social_links=null, custom_links_highlight=null, site_logo_image=null, custom_links=[D.C.^https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/dc/, Maryland^https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/maryland/, Virginia^https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/virginia/, Public Safety^https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/, Education^https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/education/, Obituaries^https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/, Transportation^https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/traffic-commuting/, Weather Wall^https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/weather/], site_background_image=null}, site={archives_url=[], pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps=/local/, site_url=https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/, site_keywords=washington post,washington news,dc news,virginia news,maryland news,news video,foreign news,dc real estate,virginia real estate,maryland real estate,terps,traffic,weather,Obama,government,federal government,White House,sports,politics,environment,economy,stimulus package,technology,education,travel,cars,breaking news,Kennedy Center,jobs,job market,careers,hockey,dc,virginia,maryland,Capitals,Chris Cillizza,Federal Eye,Political Browser,Ed O'Keefe,Dana Milbank,George Will,Charles Krauthammer,Washington Sketch,Barton Gellman,Liz Smith,Carolyn Hax,Marty Baron, pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps_tablet=/tablet-app-local/, native_app_rendering=true, site_about=null, site_description=The Washington Post offers breaking local news, weather and traffic information for the DC, Maryland and Virginia metro areas, plus information about school districts, crime, government, religion, the lottery,restaurant reviews and obituaries., site_theme=normal, site_title=Local, site_tagline=null}, navigation={nav_title=Local, display_in_top_strip=true, nav_display=true}, _admin={tracking_node=/local, alias_ids=[/local], commercial_node=/local, default_content=/WashingtonPost/Production/Digital/Pages-Tablet/local/_module-content/refresh-query-ipadlocal1}, inactive=false, name=Local, story_list={display_social_share_buttons=true, social_share_buttons=null, story_list_content={list_section-main-content-lead_content=http://www.washingtonpost.com/local/?query=/WashingtonPost/Production/Digital/Queries/site-service/local/local-hero}}, _id=/local, _comments_config={comments_config={comment_system=coral, includetabs=true, comment_system_date=2017-10-31T12:30, markersfeatured=featured_comment}}, order=1005}, source=The Washington Post, taxonomy={keywords=[washington dc riots 1968, washington dc pilot district project, great society projects, community policing washington, marion barry history, ], categories=null, custom_taxonomy=null, tags=[]}, type=article, uuid=3ebad8c2-3cf4-11e8-974f-aacd97698cef, primary_slot={organization=Historical Society of Washington, D.C., name=, resize_base=https://img.washingtonpost.com/rf/, caption=A demonstrator holds a sign in support of community involvement in the Pilot District Project., photo_url=https://img.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/KELLYCOL_104.JPG?uuid=fJe9tD2xEeiVW30uGbeZZg, id=e355efb141541467c1b00f0140d1bff82f066792, type=photo, caption_line=A demonstrator holds a sign in support of community involvement in the Pilot District Project. (Historical Society of Washington, D.C.), graphic_type=null, photo_path=/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/KELLYCOL_104.JPG?uuid=fJe9tD2xEeiVW30uGbeZZg}, tracking={ugc={default_sort=, comments_source=washpost.com, moderation_required=false, allow_comments=true, storytools_id=, is_ugc_gallery=false, display_comments=true, allow_photos=false, default_tab=, max_items_to_display_top=3, allow_videos=false, storytools_name=, stream_id=, max_items_to_display=15, comments_period=14, storytools=none}, in_url_headline=in-1968-social-scientists-tried-to-help-dcs-cops-and-inner-city-residents-get-along, content_category=Local-Enterprise, show_comments=true, section={subsection=null, section=local}, show_ads=true, authors=John Kelly}, commentConfig={includereport=true, canvas_permalink_id=washpost.com/8bvh5zpd9k, markerdisplay=post_commenter:Post Commenter|staff:Post Writer|top_commenter:Post Forum|top_local:Washingtologist|top_sports:SuperFan|fact_checker:Fact Checker|post_recommended:Post Recommended|world_watcher:World Watcher|cultuer_connoisseur:Culture Connoisseur|weather_watcher:Capital Weather Watcher|post_contributor:Post Contributor, defaulttab=all, includerecommend=true, source=washpost.com, canvas_allcomments_app_instance=6634zxcgfd, includereply=true, includesorts=true, includevoteofftopic=false, moderationrequired=false, includeverifiedcommenters=true, canvas_permalink_app_instance=m6yzjj840m, comments_period=14, commentmaxlength=2000, defaultsort=reverseChronological, canvas_allcomments_id=washpost.com/km4ey0dajm, allow_comments=true, includeshare=true, display_comments=true, allow_photos=false, allow_videos=false, display_ugc_photos=false, childrenitemsperpage=3, includeheader=true, display_more=true, includefeaturenotification=false, maxitemstop=3, storytools=none, maxitems=15, includepermalink=false, includepause=true}, short_url=https://wapo.st/2qrkzbM, path=https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/in-1968-social-scientists-tried-to-help-dcs-cops-and-inner-city-residents-get-along/2018/04/11/3ebad8c2-3cf4-11e8-974f-aacd97698cef_story.html, display_summary={date=1523478832, blurb=The community policing initiative is the subject of a new exhibit at the Building Museum., headline=In 1968, social scientists tried to help D.C.’s cops and inner city residents get along}, editors_picks=null, html=<article class="paywall" itemprop="articleBody"> <p>The first thing <b>Robert Shellow </b>said when I rang him up at his Bethesda home this week was, “As you know, it was a very controversial project.”</p> <p>No kidding. How could something in Washington that combined race, the police, the federal government and local politics not be? </p> <p>Shellow was the guy who in 1968 started Washington’s Pilot District Project (PDP), the subject of <a href="https://www.nbm.org/exhibition/pilot-district/" shape="rect">a new exhibit at the National Building Museum</a>, assembled jointly with the Historical Society of Washington, D.C. He was a white social scientist who had served on the Kerner Commission, a blue-ribbon panel that examined the urban violence that erupted across America in 1967. </p> <p>“There were 167 civil disturbances,” Shellow said, enumerating the riots <i>before </i>the riots in the wake of<b> </b>the <b>Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s </b>assassination in 1968. “It was a pretty frightening time. The most prevalent explanations were conspiracy theories.”</p> <p>A lot of people, Shellow said, were convinced that the Russians were fomenting the discontent.</p><div class="inline-content inline-photo-left" style="width:300px;"> <a name="e123ca25493f8ef943b730668b88d7d9ce025207"></a> <img alt="" class="unprocessed" data-hi-res-src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/rf/image_1024w/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/KELLYCOL_102.JPG?uuid=K2OCej2xEeiVW30uGbeZZg" data-low-res-src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/rf/image_480w/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/KELLYCOL_102.JPG?uuid=K2OCej2xEeiVW30uGbeZZg" data-raw-src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/KELLYCOL_102.JPG?uuid=K2OCej2xEeiVW30uGbeZZg" src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/rf/image_480w/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/KELLYCOL_102.JPG?uuid=K2OCej2xEeiVW30uGbeZZg"/> <span class="pb-caption">A campaign poster for candidate Erieka Bennett, who ran for a place on the Pilot District Project's citizens board. (Historical Society of Washington, D.C.)</span> </div> <p>Shellow saw something else: a deep distrust in urban communities. Citizens didn’t trust the police. Police didn’t trust the citizens.</p> <p>“The final report acknowledged that police action very often, if it didn’t trigger the disturbance, it exacerbated it,” he said. “Very often, the police overreacted.”</p> <p>Shellow wondered whether it was possible to “professionalize the police and find some way to develop a dialogue and interaction with the communities that they served, particularly in inner cities.”</p> <p>The PDP was launched with a $2 million grant from the Office of Economic Opportunity, one of <b>Lyndon B. Johnson’s </b>Great Society projects. It covered a large swath of downtown Washington that included the 14th Street corridor. </p> <p>Central to the PDP was a 28-member board of elected citizens. Part of the one-gallery exhibit consists of campaign posters for that race, lovingly handmade in the days before MS Word and Photoshop. </p> <p>“People were really interested in helping shape their neighborhoods in different ways,” said the Building Museum’s<b> Sarah Leavitt</b>, curator of the exhibit. “I think we can still learn a lot from their enthusiasm, and not just that, but their hope, their belief that things could change. . . . They were wrong in a lot of cases. But you look at those campaign posters and there’s something about that belief — about sitting down and doing the work, having the conversation — that I think is really great.”</p> <p>Alas, Shellow and the PDP got it from both sides. Some in the overwhelmingly white police department were suspicious. Some in the community thought it was just a rubber stamp for the status quo. Among the most vocal critics was a young activist named <b>Marion Barry</b>, who managed the neat trick of pillorying the PDP while also participating in it. </p><div></div> <p>“I often say he cut his political teeth on me,” Shellow said of the future mayor.</p> <p>Sounds painful, I said.</p> <p>“It was with a certain amount of pain,” said Shellow, 88. “It’s strange. Marion and I never really did sit down and have a beer together or anything like that. He wasn’t that kind of a guy at that time. We had a strange relationship, a mutual respect and a sort of antagonism. We were obviously in some game where there was to be a winner and a loser.”</p> <p>Shellow lost. He resigned after two years, feeling that to be a lightning rod would distract from the project. (“I was characterized as a Nazi, which didn’t sit too well with my family,” he said.) </p> <p>The PDP continued until 1973. By then, it had recommended sensitivity training for the police, the admission of more African American officers to the force, the introduction of Spanish-speaking officers and ride-alongs with cops for community members. Still, the Washington Daily News called it a flop.</p> <p>“I don’t think it is our job to say whether it was a success or failure,” said the Historical Society’s <b>Anne McDonough</b>, the exhibit’s co-curator. “Our job is to bring it to light.” The society has extensive records from the PDP it hopes scholars will use. (To that end, the society is hosting a free workshop on materials from 1968. It’s May 15 at the Newseum. Visit DCHistory.org.) </p> <p>Shellow went on to do other things, including teach at Carnegie Mellon University and do risk assessment for U.S. companies operating overseas. Looking back, he prizes two things from his PDP experience, controversial as it may have been: a letter and photo from D.C.’s first elected mayor, <b>Walter Washington</b>, and a letter signed by District police officers.</p> <p>“I guess that was testimony to the fact that they didn’t hold it against me,” he said.</p> <p><strong>Twitter: <a class="showlink" href="https://twitter.com/johnkelly?lang=en" shape="rect" title="twitter.com">@johnkelly</a> </strong></p> <p class="trailer"> <p> <span class="fa fa-external-link-square"></span> For previous columns, visit <a class="showlink" href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/people/john-kelly/" shape="rect">washingtonpost.com/people/john-kelly</a>.</p> </p> </article>, last_modified=1523489151, slug=kellycol0412, site_service_lookup=/local, created_date_num=1523388035, thumbnail={aspect_ratio=0.8125430737422468, featured={aspect_ratio=0.8125430737422468, credit_line=N/A / Historical Society of Washington, credit_organization=Historical Society of Washington, raw_caption=HANDOUT - A protester holds a sign in support of community involvement in the Pilot District Project. the PDP, a community policing initiative in Washington from 1968 to 1973, is the subject of an exhibit at the National Building Museum. 