This photo was taken last year. Fifty years ago this November, the Washington Monument turned purple, thanks to the hijinks of some Gonzaga high school students. (AP)

A few weeks ago, the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing was celebrated in a unique way: Images of Apollo 11 were projected onto the Washington Monument. By all accounts, it was pretty cool.

But it wasn’t the first time a stirring light show danced upon the obelisk’s blank stone surface.

Longtime Washingtonians may recall its role in one of the most audacious pranks ever played in town. It was by the students of Gonzaga, the Catholic high school just off North Capitol Street. In 1969, ahead of their school’s big football game against rival St. John’s, they turned the Washington Monument purple.

“It was the latest in a series of annual shenanigans (by Gonzaga, whose colors are purple and white) that have set the stage for the yearly combat on the gridiron by the two schools,” wrote the Washington Evening Star’s Teen page editor, Fifi Gorska, in her full-page story a few days after the gag.

The Gonzaga pranksters didn’t use paint, but light.

Mark Smith was the Gonzaga junior who organized the operation, inspired by his older brother Michael. Author Michael Farquhar interviewed Smith for his 2005 book “A Treasury of Deception: Liars, Misleaders, Hoodwinkers and the Extraordinary True Stories of History’s Greatest Hoaxes.”

“We convinced the [Department of the Interior] that we were doing a science project which tested the effects of casting light through a semipermeable membrane on a white oblique object,” Smith told Farquhar.

To make the request look legit, they’d forged a note on a purloined piece of school letterhead.

The semipermeable membranes were sheets of purple celluloid Gonzaga students had ordered from England, 135 square yards of it, at a cost of $300. They affixed the plastic gels over wooden frames and at 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 positioned them over the massive flood lights that illuminated the monument.

Wrote the Star: “The Gonzaga colors tinted the Monument from 7 to 7:35 p.m. Tuesday until park police suggested the time was up because phone calls were coming in.”

The jig was up.

After the Park Police shut the students down at the Washington Monument, the teenagers went to the Lincoln Memorial, where they unfurled a banner that read “Abe Says Beat St. Johns.”

All in good fun or an act of vandalism?

Spiro Agnew thought it was the latter. He dispatched an angry letter to the headmaster of Gonzaga. U.S. Park Police Superintendent William Failor also blasted the school. “In the future,” he wrote, “any requests from your institution will of necessity be closely screened and documented.”

Mastermind Mark Smith — who passed away two years ago — felt the prank ranked among his life’s greatest achievements.

“This was a really huge thing on so many levels,” author Farquhar (Gonzaga Class of 1982) told me.

Things were grim around Gonzaga at the time, he said. The fires and looting after the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had decimated downtown neighborhoods. Some suburban parents weren’t sure why they were sending their sons into a city that seemed on the brink of collapse. The successful prank was a much-needed shot of school spirit.

A month after the game, a letter from a group of St. John’s cadets appeared in the Star’s Teen section: “Gonzaga students spent their time decorating the Washington Monument and posting signs throughout the city. But when it came down to playing the game itself, they could not paint that game purple.”

The students pointed out that St. John’s won, 13-0. School spirit can take you only so far.

Reunited, and it feels so good

Speaking of high school, these local schools are gathering in the coming months.

Anacostia High Class of 1969 — Oct. 11-13. Email Anacostia1969@yahoo.com.

Bethesda-Chevy Chase Class of 1969 — Oct. 11-12. Visit www.bcc1969.org or email Bob Goss at bcc1969@gmail.com.

Groveton High (Alexandria) Class of 1969 — Oct. 12. Email davegroveton69@gmail.com or search “Groveton High School Class of 1969” on Facebook.

Northwestern High (Hyattsville) Classes of 1952-1969 — Sept. 28. 14th Annual Golden Wildcats Reunion. Contact Barbara Torbert at 301-927-6029 or email barbara.torbert@hotmail.com.

Season's leavings

The season is looking interesting for the Washington Nationals, who find themselves contending for a spot in the playoffs. So it may seem uncharitable for me to point out that if you have a season ticket package that you don’t want to renew for next year, now is the time to cancel it.

In January, I wrote about how irritated my wife was when season ticket renewals switched from opt-in to opt-out, a fact that was communicated in emails whose language some found opaque.

I’m glad to say that this year’s email was much clearer, with the subject heading “Your Opt-Out window starts on Monday.” Information on how to opt out should be arriving shortly, the email said.

Go Nats.

